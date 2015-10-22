Innovation Now

6 Ways R&D Tax Credits Can Help Save You Money

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
6 Ways R&D Tax Credits Can Help Save You Money
Image credit: Andrew Pons | StockSnap.io
Guest Writer
Senior Associates at BDO USA's Tax Services
4 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

For many entrepreneurs, day-to-day tasks are marked by notable levels of exploration and innovation. And while a creative spirit is an important quality in a business leader, so is financial prowess. It’s likely that many entrepreneurs are doing work that qualifies for the Research and Development (R&D) Tax Credit and the substantial cash savings it can produce.

So what is this credit, and how can it be used to grow your business?

The R&D credit is a business tax credit that generates thousands -- even millions -- of dollars in savings for companies of all sizes and industries, e.g., technology, finance, manufacturing, agriculture, healthcare, social assistance services and many others.

Related: How Big Businesses Slash Taxes With R&D Credit -- and How Yours Can, Too

Entrepreneurs, who often need to increase cash flow to build and scale their businesses, should be particularly attuned to how they can reduce their federal and state tax liabilities. And for entrepreneurs who aren’t yet paying taxes, these credits can be carried forward and used in later years when taxes may be due. In many states, too, these credits can provide entrepreneurs a benefit now, even though no taxes might be due, because those states offer refundable or transferable credits.

What qualifies for the credit? If you are developing or attempting to develop new or improved products, processes or software, your activities may be eligible. The wages paid to employees for performing, directly supervising or directly supporting these kinds of activities, as well as certain contractor and supply expenses could also be eligible.

Despite the possibility of substantial benefits, many companies still aren’t claiming the R&D credit. This may be due to some common myths, debunked below.

1. We’re too small to have a credit worth pursuing.

Actually, corporations with sales between $0 and $25,000,000 reported more than $360 million in federal R&D credits in 2012.

2. We need to be doing groundbreaking work to qualify.

Groundbreaking activities likely qualify, of course, but the level of technological advancement undertaken or achieved generally isn’t relevant to eligibility. As long as a company attempts to develop a new or improved product, process, software, technique, invention or formula, the activity could be eligible.

3. Most of our qualified work is done by our CEO and VPs, and executive-level employees can’t do qualified research.

This isn’t true: Job titles and department assignments do not affect eligibility. Rather, eligibility is based upon what employees actually do. The U.S. Tax Court recently affirmed this, upholding as qualified 75 percent of a CEO’s time as qualified and even higher percentages for other executives. In that case, the executives’ qualified time included time spent in strategy meetings brainstorming new ideas, following up during the product development process, and reviewing and signing off on new or improved design specifications.

Related: Entrepreneurs Could Benefit from New Research and Development Tax Credit

4. We don’t have the required documentation.

Although tax examiners may request time-tracking and project-accounting records, as well as documents about the development activities in question, most taxpayers don’t have the former, and sometimes have very little in the way of the latter. Several court cases, fortunately, have upheld the principle that oral testimony can be relied upon to establish a taxpayer’s credit, provided the testimony is reasonable under the circumstance.

5. We lost the chance to claim credits because we haven’t claimed any in the past.

There’s no requirement that credits be claimed in past years to claim one in the current year. Moreover, if you find you do have credits in earlier years you can amend your tax returns to claim them for at least the last three tax years. If you couldn’t have used credits in earlier years because, e.g., you were in a loss or alternative minimum tax position, you don’t even need to amend your returns -- you can simply report them on a credit carry forward schedule going back as many as 15 years.

6. We don’t qualify because we’re developing software only for our own internal use.

Internal-use software (IUS) development actually can qualify, and recent IRS regulations helped clarify, in a taxpayer-friendly manner, what is and isn’t IUS.

For many entrepreneurs, tax considerations and planning may not be top of mind. Don’t let the myths above deter you from discussing with a tax professional the savings opportunities the R&D tax credit can generate.

Related: 4 Tax Code Changes Small-Business Owners Should Know About

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Cannabis Capital

Cannabis Capital

Buy From
The Tax & Legal Playbook

The Tax & Legal Playbook

Buy From
The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Finance

The Best Way to Borrow From Friends and Family to Grow Your Business? Here's How to Do It Right

Finance

How to Save for Retirement While Running a Business

Finance

The 12 Tax Days of Christmas: Day 12