Leadership Strategy

Is Your Boss Pushing You to Your Limit? It's Because He Cares.

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
Is Your Boss Pushing You to Your Limit? It's Because He Cares.
Image credit: Rocky | United Artists
Guest Writer
Entrepreneur, Founder of Good Wizard Productions, AdKarma and Division-D
5 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Helping someone truly transform takes a huge amount of effort from a teacher. Because of this, truly great teachers are unwilling to teach everyone, because you can’t hope to reach everyone. Not everyone has the work ethic and hunger to deserve that type of effort and hard work. It takes an enormous amount of energy and personal sacrifice for a good leader to help someone transform themselves into something new. 

I always tell people when they have a boss pushing them or hounding them to not worry -- that boss probably cares about you improving and progressing. You should start worrying when your boss stops. When someone stops putting an effort into your progress, they may have given up on you. 

Related: The Fine Art of Being a Great Boss

I’ve seen this happen both ways while running my company. I’ve helped people transform who didn’t have the will out of necessity, and I’ve helped people who did have the will and wanted it more than anything. It’s a demanding process. In both cases, I think the individuals resented me to varying degrees, and that was okay. I wasn’t in it for them to thank me. I was in it to create an end product. While they may have not have completely understood at first why I was doing what I was doing, in most cases, I believe they came to an appreciation of how I was helping them. 

To me, there is nothing more extraordinary than a human being changed at his or her core. Most people go through life and never change fundamentally. They don’t change -- because it’s hard. Ninety-nine percent of people are driven by emotions, instincts, desires, lusts and hungers. An individual who wants to change must rise above, recognize himself or herself for who they are, make a conscious decision in every moment to face these things and choose to be different. 

Making a choice to be different in every moment is the great challenge that anyone who has risen to the top of their field or had great success must recognize and conquer. 

Here are five things a great boss who cares will do that you might resent him or her for:

1. A good leader will demand excellence.

For too many, mediocrity is okay. Most bosses or leaders will sell you short. They will say that’s as good as they can do, because they don’t care enough to demand your best. It’s just easier to except you as you are. The boss who demands more of you is the boss who is doing you a favor. He’s the boss who sees your potential and is willing to put the energy into you, to see you evolve. 

2. A good leader will push you to the edge.

A great boss or leader will push you to the breaking point. You might think they are pushing you too far. However, if they really care about you and believe in you, they will push you past where you think you can be -- but not so far that you break. A great leader knows that it’s at the edges where real progress is made. When you have gone further than you thought you could and get close to your breaking point, that’s where greatness is discovered. 

Related: How Successful People Overcome Toxic Bosses

3. A good leader will tell you the truth.

Most people don’t want to hear the truth. They are just fine where they are. They do not want to disrupt the status quo. People often ask me for advice on business. Most of the time, I decline. The reason is that most people don’t want to hear the truth. Most people just want you to reassure them that what they are doing is good. The truth does not always reassure. Sometimes it can hit you hard, like a punch to the face. But the boss who is honest with you is the boss who will make you better.

4. A good leader will yell at you. 

Sometimes leaders are tough -- even jerks -- but it’s always for a valid reason. Do not sell yourself short by being lazy and not appreciating what they are trying to do for you. Sometimes to get your attention, a boss may yell. If that’s what it takes to get you back on track, so be it. Would you rather they say something important in a way that is nice but doesn’t get your attention -- and then you miss it?

5. A good leader will compliment you only when you deserve it.

A good boss is not there to hand out participation trophies. They want you to learn what it means to accomplish something and receive legitimate praise based on an actual accomplishment. It’s a great feeling and way different than an empty pat on the back. If they praise you for something undeserving, they will gradually lose your respect. It’s important in the process to not only to be fair with criticisms and challenges but also be fair with praise. A boss is there to measure your progress. The feedback they give will help you gauge progress and build confidence. 

The next time your boss is pushing you hard and you don’t understand why, just remember -- they might be trying to take you to a place you didn’t think you were capable of reaching. 

Related: How Going 'Undercover' Made Me a Better Boss

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Napoleon Hill's Success Masters

Napoleon Hill's Success Masters

Buy From
Elephants Before Unicorns

Elephants Before Unicorns

Buy From
Stress-Less Leadership

Stress-Less Leadership

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Leadership Strategy

Do You Have What It Takes To Be an Extraordinary Citizen and Leader?

Leadership Strategy

Find Out What Your Business Style Says About How You Work -- And How to Get Out of Your Own Way

Leadership Strategy

The Strengths and Weaknesses of 4 Distinct Leadership Strategies