Ethics Coach

Why Transparency Creates a Clear Path to Success and How to Maintain It

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
Why Transparency Creates a Clear Path to Success and How to Maintain It
Image credit: Shutterstock
Magazine Contributor
The Ethics Coach
3 min read

This story appears in the December 2015 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Q: Partners and employees at my company are expected to pool contact information for clients and prospective clients in a database. We find that having information easily accessible maximizes partner relationships in making deals.

But some partners aren’t cooperating. When my client needed confirmation of market data, I asked another partner for assistance. He confirmed the data analysis through a client he refused to name, leaving me -- and my client -- without a reference point. My partner’s lack of transparency is unethical. But he’s a rainmaker, and as our company’s driving value is making money, other partners aren’t concerned. What are my options?

A: Lack of transparency isn’t the only problem here. It may be hard for other partners to see being disrespectful, evasive and withholding as a big deal when the firm is bringing in the dollars. The problem is that the incident you describe raises ethics issues that can poison the partnership and the firm’s ability to sustain financial success.

Most horror stories about partnerships upended by ethics scandals started as fixable red flags that were left to fester. In your case, we’re talking about ethical time bombs: how operating only out of competition blows out collaboration; how respect, fairness, accountability, trustworthiness and, yes, transparency, get kicked to the curb when money is the only business driver; and how rainmaker worship can turn nice guys into arrogant bullies.

Before leaping in, make sure you’re confident about your motivation for tackling the problem. This will strengthen your credibility and, in turn, your partners’ willingness to listen as you suggest that changes in the culture are beneficial to preserving the firm’s success. You also need to figure out how you can get conversations going that encourage compliance with policies. While not all partners are equal in terms of shares or power, all are accountable to act in ways that create trust and preserve relationships as well as the firm’s long-term success.

Like you, those who put their contact information into the database probably expected that everyone would benefit from collaboration and stronger business relationships. When some partners don’t comply, face no consequences and still benefit from others’ contacts, cynicism and resentment kick in.

Policies that are skewed to benefit or exempt rainmakers breed mistrust. And clients sense that. Your client wasn’t given the information he needed and may interpret that to mean he isn’t important or is working with the wrong partner. How is that helpful to the firm in the long run?

You also need to focus on what brought you together as partners. If there was a shared purpose -- like working together to be the best in your field -- making money is the result of fulfilling that purpose. This is different from money being the driver. Discussing your original purpose can be a starting point for a chat with your partners. 

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Napoleon Hill's Success Masters

Napoleon Hill's Success Masters

Buy From
Elephants Before Unicorns

Elephants Before Unicorns

Buy From
Stress-Less Leadership

Stress-Less Leadership

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Ethics Coach

Heated Political Talk Won't End Today. How to Survive After the Results Are In.

Ethics Coach

The Ethics Coach: In Tough Conversations, Do This.

Ethics Coach

How to Handle Personal Conflicts Professionally