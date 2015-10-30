Managing Inventory

5 Things Sucking the Life Out of Your Retail Operations

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
5 Things Sucking the Life Out of Your Retail Operations
Image credit: Shutterstock.com
Guest Writer
CEO of Stitch Labs
4 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

When your retail company is growing, operations is the lifeblood of your business. But, between your disorganized warehouses and disparate inventory, evil forces are at play, sucking the life out of your operations and your team.

Related: The ABCs of Inventory Control

Make it stop! Breathe life back into your business and get ready for the upcoming holiday season by streamlining your operations and centralizing your inventory management. Here are five issues you should address this fall, to keep those ghoulish energies at bay and get your business back on track and ready for the holidays.

1. Disparate inventory systems

Your inventory is right up there with your operations -- critical to the life of your business. When inventory is housed in multiple warehouses, however, and sold through different channels and tracked in disparate systems, you’re killing growth opportunities. Sure, it's easy to neglect this problem; you've become comfortable in the wacky systems you’ve created, right? Wrong. It’s time to rip off the bandage and make real improvements to your inventory operations. 

As multichannel processes become more common in the retail industry, you have more options for finding a central, online solution that integrates with your warehouses, sales channels and accounting, shipping and other business software. Centralizing this information in one place will free up more time and energy for you to focus on growing your business. 

2. SKU-less inventory

Inventory identification isn't something you want to be grappling with, especially as you scale. One way to avoid this is by implementing SKUs (stock-keeping units) that serve as alphanumeric identifiers unique to your business. 

Some retailers rely on the barcodes their manufacturers produce, but the problem there is that those barcodes often change, leaving you with mismatched information. Don’t put your team in a position to re-configure product-identification codes. Implement your own system, which is independent of external parties and makes barcodes easy to decode internally, so you can maintain consistency among your warehouses and sales channels. 

Related: How to Find Your Inventory Sweet Spot

3. Shopping cart abandonment

Ah, the real killer of a customer’s experience: the online shopping cart. This is where transactions face their fate. If you’re lucky, customers will move right along and finalize their orders, but what about those who want to escape? How do you keep them from leaving? Here are a few things you can do today to avoid losing them forever.

  1. Create a prominent progress indicator, setting expectations on what actions they need to take to place an order.
  2. Make your calls to action clear, especially if that involves contacting your business for help.
  3. Show a thumbnail profile of what the customer is buying, providing confidence and reassurance that he or she has picked the right thing.
  4. Don’t make customers work to pay you. Offer several payment options that fit their preferences.

4. Missing the mark on data

Sales and inventory data can be overwhelming and difficult to collect. However, if you’re not tracking successes and areas of opportunity, you’ll regret it later. Retailers typically track sales information in multiple places and have a hard time piecing together what’s relevant.

If you want to make smarter decisions and have greater visibility into your performance, implement a central inventory solution that tracks inventory, order statuses, sales data, COGS and more. It’s important that this live in one place so your team always knows where to go for information.

5. Neglected social media profiles

Social media engagement is essential. Indeed, oftentimes, it's the only way your customers reach out. To keep all channels alive and well, make sure you’re appropriately monitoring activity and responding quickly to customer requests via social media. 

Consumer behavior is constantly evolving, but if one thing is certain, it’s that customers want you to be where they are. So, if they don’t go to your website for information or email your customer service team, social media is often the place they’ll go to next. Be present, be action-driven and be timely in your response. 

Related: How to Find Your Inventory Sweet Spot

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
Success is Easy

Success is Easy

Buy From
Start Your Own Photography Business

Start Your Own Photography Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Freelance Writing Business

Start Your Own Freelance Writing Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Etsy Business

Start Your Own Etsy Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Managing Inventory

Hoarders -- the Business Edition: How to Eliminate Excess Inventory

Managing Inventory

It's Nearly 2017. Do You Know Where Your Inventory Is?

Managing Inventory

Don't Let Too Much of a Good Thing Crash Your Startup