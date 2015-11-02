Health

Your Co-Workers Are Watching. Are You Faking It to Take a Sick Day?

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Guest Writer
CEO & Founder, Deborah Mitchell Media Associates
4 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Delta Airlines recently said goodbye to its longest serving pilot, Captain "Cal" Flanigan, who retired after 45 years on the job. He never missed a day of work. 

Imagine never taking a day off. Many of us have faked illness for a sick day. You might have something to do or just need a break from the office. While an employer may be fine with your sick day, it turns out co-workers are the first ones to raise an eyebrow when a fellow employee calls in sick.

According to a new survey of 1,000 people conducted by ColdEEZE, a whopping 80 percent of Americans admit that sometimes they don’t think their co-workers are telling the truth when they call in sick, and 7 percent think co-workers are always lying. Forty three percent say a co-worker has confessed to them about faking sickness. 

More than half of those surveyed -- 57 percent -- admitted to calling in sick when they weren’t sick. Four percent confess to doing it “often.”

Related: 5 Ways to Make the Most of Your Sick Days

One respondent admitted, “Five days a week I was a bookkeeper, and five nights a week I bartendered. I was extremely tired after a few weeks. So I called my day job and told them I had the flu, and I told the night job the same thing.”

So why would your co-workers care about whether you're faking or are actually sick? Well, in some cases your co-workers may have to pull some of the slack when you are not in the office -- and nobody wants to do extra work.

Now, if you decide to fake sickness and use any of your sick days, make sure you plan it just right since the survey reveals that there are big red flags when it comes to fake sicknesses. Common excuses include calling in sick on a Friday, Monday or the day after a holiday. The next flag is not sounding sick enough. If you call in sick, make sure you sound the part -- no chirpy hellos when you answer your phone. Make sure to start sneezing, wheezing and blowing your nose, and you definitely shouldn't appear fine the days before, so the sudden sickness is believable. Repeatedly calling in sick is a dead giveaway.

Three is the magic number when it comes to faking sickness. Respondents said they fake sickness on average three times per year, and although 92 percent say they have never been caught, it’s that 8 percent that, unfortunately, had to take the heat.

With cold and flu season right around the corner, there is a good chance you are going to get sick. 

“It’s clear that people call in sick for a variety of reasons, some less honest, but everyone will catch a cold at some point and legitimately need the time off," said Ted Karkus, CEO for ProPhase Labs, the manufacturer of Cold-EEZE. "Don’t squander your sick days crying wolf.”

If you are one of those people who don't get sick and want to take a day off because you need a break or have plans, know your co-workers are watching. Obviously, no posting on social media.

Eighteen percent surveyed were bold enough to confront a co-worker or employee when they became suspicious. Seven percent say they’ve tried to find proof, mostly by scouring social-media accounts or calling the worker at home.

One annoyed co-worker needed to say her piece: “I told her that she knew it was a very busy time, and I was stuck doing all of her work for an entire week when she pretended to have food poisoning, and she was posting pictures on Facebook partying with friends.”

Related: Sick at Work? You're Not the Only One.

Here are the top “fake” sicknesses/excuses:

1. I just don’t feel well

2. Stomach digestive problems

3. Migraine headache

4. Sore throat/laryngitis

5. “Issue” with the house/apartment

6. Claim to be sick themselves but really have to care for a sick family member

7. Food poisoning

8. Menstrual cramps

9. Dental issue/toothache

10. Injury, such as a sprained ankle

Here are the top “sick day” activities:

1. Relax/take a “mental health” day

2. Sleep

3. Watch TV

4. Take care of a loved one

5. Spend quality time with a spouse/children

6. Hang out with friends

7. Go shopping

8. Do work for another job

9. Go to the movies

10. Go to the gym

Related: How I Haven't Taken a 'Sick Day' in 5 Year

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Cannabis Capital

Cannabis Capital

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Health

Family Tragedy Helped This Entrepreneurial Couple Create a Business and Improve Lives

Health

4 Ways Savvy Entrepreneurs Stay Focused on Health When Traveling for Business

Health

This Amazing Tool Can Make Changes in the DNA of Any Living Organism