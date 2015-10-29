Mobile Payments

Businesses Can Soon Accept Payments Through Venmo

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
Businesses Can Soon Accept Payments Through Venmo
Image credit: Shutterstock
3 min read
This story originally appeared on Fortune Magazine

Payments giant PayPal laid out plans Wednesday to start making money from Venmo, its fast-growing service that lets people send money to each other using a mobile app.

For the first time, it will let merchants accept payments through the service instead of just catering to consumers. The decision marks a major step in Venmo’s evolution from a popular replacement for cash and checks into, potentially, a real business.

Venmo, which is popular with the millennial generation, lets people link their debit and credit card accounts online and digitally transfer money to anyone. People often use the service to settle up after a night out on the town with friends or when splitting the cost of a gift.

PayPal, which reported third quarter earnings Wednesday afternoon, revealed that Venmo handled $2.1 billion in payment volume during that period. That was triple the $700 million sent through the app in the same quarter in 2014.

PayPal CEO Dan Schulman told analysts on a call Wednesday that the average Venmo user sends money through the app multiple times per week.

Transferring money through Venmo is free in the U.S. if the person who is paying draws the money from a bank account. If drawing from a credit card, that person is charged 2.9 percent of the amount transferred.

But despite Venmo’s growth, PayPal has yet to turn the service into much of a money maker. That will soon change, according to Schulman, who said he will soon test letting merchants accept money through the service.

Schulman said that he will target merchants that already accept payments through PayPal, Venmo’s sister service. Currently, PayPal charges merchants 2.9% on transactions, plus an additional 30 cents. During the tests, merchants will be able to use Venmo for the same price. Customers using their debit card accounts to pay won’t be charged any fees.

Venmo will be “fully monetized by the end of next year,” Schulman said.

Mobile peer-to-peer payments is growing faster than expected, according to research firm Forrester, and will reach $17 billion in transaction volume by 2019. But there’s also a good amount of competition, including services from Square, Facebook, MasterCard, and Snapchat.

But PayPal has an advantage against its competitors: a larger base of users. According to Forrester Research, 73 percent of American adults who use the Internet and make digital payments to friends and family already use PayPal. With its reach, PayPal may have an easier time encouraging people to use Venmo.

PayPal acquired Venmo through its $800 million acquisition of payments processor Braintree in 2013.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Cannabis Capital

Cannabis Capital

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Mobile Payments

China's Great Leap Forward in Global Mobile Payments

Mobile Payments

5 Reasons Why Your Business Should Use Mobile Payments

Mobile Payments

How Digital Wallets and Mobile Payments Are Evolving and What It Means for You