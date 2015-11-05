Kids

3 Organizations That Seek to Make Today's Kids Tomorrow's Moguls

Image credit: Shutterstock
Contributor
Serial Entrepreneur, Mentor and co-founder of YoungEntrepreneur.com
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Ask any entrepreneur and they’ll tell you that imagination, creativity, stamina, energy and risk-taking are all part of the unique recipe for success. Perhaps that’s why kids are the best possible entrepreneurs.

Let’s face it -- kids have heaps of energy, get excited about trying new things and frankly are too young to worry much about taking some risks. That can be a winning combination of skills if you can develop and reform these characteristics in youth and help them grow into smart, capable, excited and imaginative entrepreneurs.

Related: 8 Entrepreneurial Skills You Should Teach Your Kids (Infographic)

There are some great resources out there for doing this in a structured and more formalized way. Here are three organizations that will help grow today’s kids into tomorrow’s greatest entrepreneurs:

1. Tech Trep Academy

Tech Trep Academy recently launched and already is making the entrepreneurial and educational communities stand up and take note. Just what is it? An affordable, online interactive learning community focused on technology and entrepreneurship that moves beyond traditional public-school curriculum and forms the foundation for fostering the skills, character and disciplines that young tech-minded treps will need to be successful.

Courses are designed for youth ages 8 to 14 and include options such as computer and game programming, Minecraft modding, 3-D printing, digital art and animation, sound mixing, media editing and entrepreneurship. Tech Trep is truly leading the way in helping students learn and compete in our ever-changing global economy.

To ensure all students have the opportunity to learn and succeed with Tech Trep Academy, the company has partnered with former NFL quarterback Steve Young’s Forever Young Foundation to provide financial scholarships for those in need. Check out Tech Trep’s winning design and curriculum, and prepare your kids for the future.

Related: The Simple Way I Teach My Kids to Spot Opportunities

2. Code.org

Code.org is designed to help educate children across the country on the basics of coding to better understand the technology and world they live in. The organization's goal is to teach the fundamentals and give all children, regardless of location or income, an opportunity to access computer science. In particular, Code.org strives to reach underserved minority groups such as girls and Hispanic and African American students so they, too, have a chance to learn about computer sciences.

Code.org's vision is that “every student in every school should have the opportunity to learn computer science” and that it should be part of core curriculum.

As President Obama said, “Don’t play on your phone, learn to program it.”

3. Khan Academy

OK, so Khan Academy is for everyone, not just kids, but it’s a great starting point for educating yourself or your children about any entrepreneurial or business topic under the sun. As its motto goes: you can learn anything.

This non-profit organization, started in 2006 by educator Salman Khan, was created to provide "a free, world-class education for anyone, anywhere.” Kids can learn about truly any subject via previously recorded micro lectures. The videos are thorough and well-produced so children can grasp concepts and learn through an online format that allows participation at any time from anywhere.

Know of any great resources that teach children? Share them in the comments section below.

Related: Why Rebellious Kids Make More Money Later in Life

Latest on Entrepreneur

