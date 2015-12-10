4 Ways to Limit Your Decision-Making

December 10, 2015 3 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

As a business owner, you typically have the final say in everything. What font do you want the newsletter to be? Should we hire him or her? What date should we send out the press release? How many should we order?

Related: 3 Keys to Becoming a More Decisive Leader

Although you want everything to turn out like your vision, it can be exhausting to constantly make decisions -- big or small -- business-related or not. Here are some tips to help ease the pressure and volume of decision making.

1. Plan your meals on Sunday.

I use Sunday to cook all my meals for the week. That way, I don't even need to think about what I should cook or what ingredients I need. I open the fridge in the morning and everything is already made and portioned out. Plus, it helps you make healthier choices when everything is already made.

2. Create a board of advisors.

Creating my board of advisors for my business was one of the most helpful things I've ever done. I selected board members from different areas of expertise and who I trusted for advice. When I needed help or a decision was weighing on me, I fire it off to the board and get their thoughts and feedback.

Related: Raising Money to Support a Great Idea? Consider Forming an Advisory Board

3. Go to fitness classes.

I started going to CrossFit after I started my company. The workouts are already created for you when you walk in the door. Instead of going into the gym and having to think about what I need to do, I'm not given a choice. It's one less thing I have to think about, and it helps me think less when I go to the gym.

4. Empower your employees.

Teach them your taste and help them by giving them guidelines to make their own decisions. What fonts and colors do you prefer? What's our return policy? Do you like morning or afternoon flights? Try to give them all the resources and tools they need to make the right decision without having to ask you. You'll want to be involved in all of the big decision making, but try to save all your brain power for the big decisions. Don't get drained on all the small ones.

Related: 5 Bad Leadership Habits That Undercut Your Team's Productivity