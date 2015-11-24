Video Marketing

5 Tips for Selecting the Ideal Music for Your Marketing Video

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
5 Tips for Selecting the Ideal Music for Your Marketing Video
Image credit: Shutterstock
Guest Writer
Founder and CEO of Musicbed and Filmsupply
4 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Videos are now, officially, the most popular form of content in our already content-saturated world. Studies (yes: studies) predict that by 2019, 80 percent of the world’s Internet traffic will be video. A lot of those videos will be made by brands. If any of them is going to cut through, they’re going to have to be good.

Time and again, I see promising films ruined by bad music choices. It doesn’t have to be that way. Many of the same music-selection principles used by filmmakers can also be used by brands. Here are five tips for picking the best music for your films.

1. Decide lyrical vs. instrumental.

Does your video include a lot of narration or dialogue? If so, opt for instrumental tracks, but that doesn’t mean the music has to stay in the background. Finding a song with a strong melody or hook will help your film (and your message) stick in your audience’s mind long after it’s over.

Related: The 4 Pillars of Stellar Video Marketing

2. Watch your tone.

Finding the right song is as much about finding the right tone as anything else. Consider how the instrumentation and vibe of a song complement the story you’re telling. Complement, however, doesn’t mean match. If you’re making a film about technology, don’t immediately reach for arpeggiated synths and drum machines. Sometimes a tonal mismatch can have a memorable effect. Think about the most recent Great Gatsby. Think about Django Unchained. Think about Guardians of the Galaxy.

3. Let music inspire the edit.

Music doesn’t have to be the last step in the process. Many filmmakers we talk to use music as the inspiration for their whole project, or at least as a guide. The advantage is the music is guaranteed to be a good fit in the end. Allowing a song to guide an edit inspires an even stronger bond between the music and the film.

Related: The 4 Essentials of Video Content Marketing Success

4. Get the right license.

Always make sure you’re purchasing the right license for the track you’re using. It can be complicated, but most music licensing companies are happy to help you sort it out. It’s not just an ethical issue. Having your video flagged or removed from Vimeo looks pretty bad for your brand. Receiving a cease-and-desist letter, even worse.

5. Know what story you’re telling.

The most important consideration when picking a song is whether or not it helps you tell your story. No matter how good the song is, if it doesn’t elevate your story, it’s the wrong song. Think about the arc of the song. Does it match the arc of your film? Does it follow the same emotional path? Does it end where you need it to end — on a high or low note, resolved or unresolved?

It’s easy to fall in love with a song and lose sight of your goal to create the a compelling film. Music will get you there when you know where you’re going.

Choosing the right music for your brand film help it cut through the clutter so film resonates with your audience and your message sticks in their minds. There are good tracks out there that you can afford. You don’t have to settle for terrible stock. Trust me: relevant music makes all the difference.

Related: 3 Ways Social Video Marketing Can Propel Your Brand

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
No B.S. Direct Marketing

No B.S. Direct Marketing

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Video Marketing

How to Overcome the Fear of Being on Camera

Video Marketing

Create Engaging Marketing Campaigns With This All-In-One Video Software

Video Marketing

5 Reasons Why You Need Video in Your Marketing Strategy (With the Stats to Prove It)