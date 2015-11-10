Productivity

9 Ways to Create a Productive Home Office (Infographic)

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
9 Ways to Create a Productive Home Office (Infographic)
Image credit: Shutterstock
Former West Coast Editor
2 min read

Working from home is great...when you actually work. Often it’s tempting not to, like when Mount Laundry threatens to swallow your couch whole or this or that delicious distraction calls to you from the fridge. And that poor pup, pouting in the corner. Doesn’t he need to be walked? And, hey, who’s on Ellen today?

Telecommuters, yeah, you with the bed-head, you know what we mean. Look around. Productivity-crushing diversions lurk everywhere. That’s because you’re blending worlds. Your home is your workplace, which is why it’s incredibly important that you make it look and feel that way, at least in one designated spot.

Related: How the Color of Your Office Impacts Productivity (Infographic)

If you haven’t already, pick an area and call it your home office, even if (like yours truly) it’s the sticky end of your kitchen table. Then design that space for optimal hustle and minimal distraction. In just a few quick steps, you’ll be on your way to a creative, productive home office that you won’t be tempted to slack off in, well, uh, not that you would anyway.

To get you started, care of designer furniture firm Made.com, here are nine simple ways to create a productive home office, from embracing just enough clutter (seriously) to leveraging a dash of color psychology.

Click to Enlarge+
productive home office (Infographic)

Related: 6 Best Practices for Working From Home

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Unfiltered

Unfiltered

Buy From
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Cannabis Capital

Cannabis Capital

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Productivity

Eliminate Digital Distractions and Get More Done with This Mac App

Productivity

The Right Business App Can Save You Time. Buying It on AppSumo Can Save You Money.

Productivity

Do You Drink More Coffee Than Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg and Other Creative Leaders?