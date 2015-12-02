3 Online Learning Platforms That Can Help You Develop Your Ideal Work-Life Balance

December 2, 2015 4 min read

If you feel like you’re always struggling to balance your work and personal life, you are not alone. In fact, one study found that 45 percent of workers feel obligated to respond to work emails during personal time, while 47 percent feel pressured to work while sick.

I worked was employed by an accounting firm for 15. While I've always been an entrepreneur at heart, I worked for someone else for a long time until I had the courage and savings to leave. I was the guy who answered client emails 24/7. It became a habit that after a few years started to burn me out.

You don’t have to resign yourself to a lifetime of being glued to a smartphone screen or computer screen. Separating work from personal pursuits is a skill that can be learned, with the right training. The best news of all is that you can get that training online, without taking time out of your busy schedule to attend a class. Here are three top online training platforms that offer courses that have helped me over the years to find a better work-life balance.

1. Harvard Business School.

Running a business with family can be difficult. Harvard Business School (HBS) has an executive education course titled Families in Business that covers the unique challenges these professionals face. The course is led by experts on the topic of family business who will help prevent legal issues and personal rifts.

HBS, one of the most respected educational institutions in the world, offers a wide selection of courses. Its executive education program gives entrepreneurs the tools they need to be winning leaders. Businesses can sign entire teams up for a class or individuals can sign up at a per-person rate.

For entrepreneurs who want to earn credit for the courses they take to advance in their careers, HBS offers a program called Credential of Readiness, which certifies that the student has received a primer on everything necessary to become an entrepreneur.

2. Mogul.

This platform geared towards women offers online courses and informative articles for all-around guidance in establishing work-life balance. Topics include finance, entrepreneurship, career, fitness, travel and relationships. Entrepreneurs can improve both their work and personal lives through skill-building lessons such as networking with co-workers or developing positive communication skills with family members. The courses are currently only $29.00.

Mogul students have access to other benefits through the platform. A professional can be connected with mentors and colleagues who can provide useful advice on balancing their work and personal lives. Mogul goes beyond simple business skills to help female professionals learn to manage their finances, live healthier lives and become better overall entrepreneurs.

3. EdX.

When work-life balance means pursuing personal interests, EdX can help. Courses related to the arts and history are among the many online courses available. You could take a course on jazz, modern Japanese architecture, or writing a novel. Each course is specifically designed for working professionals by qualified instructors. For those interested in getting credit, EdX offers the CEUs necessary to get professional certifications and licenses.

EdX was founded by Harvard University and MIT in 2012. The platform is governed by a group of colleges and universities to ensure students receive the best education possible. Each course outline is available on the site to let students know what to expect when they enroll. Students can earn high school and university credit for courses.

Online learning is the perfect solution for busy entrepreneurs like myself. With so many platforms now available, entrepreneurs can learn to improve their homes and relationships, as well as study areas of interest. Even the act of setting time aside to attend a class in an area of personal interest can be a way of relaxing and de-stressing after a long day of work.

