Just Be Yourself on LinkedIn -- and Watch Business Boom. (Infographic)

December 9, 2015 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Putting your true self out there on Facebook or Twitter is pretty easy. Those networks are more casual, more "anything goes.” Being you on LinkedIn, a professional network (arguably the professional network), takes bravery.

Related: 5 Tricks to Stand Out on LinkedIn

We may fear what other professionals will think of us. Or we’re hesitant to break away from traditional models of professional engagement. Will people take me seriously? Will I still come across as professional and competent?

Yes and yes.

I can say that with confidence, because I know these fears and concerns first-hand. I lost a lot of sleep weighing the pros and cons of truly being me on LinkedIn. My branding and tagline are all around building an “orgasmically joyful” life and business. How would the LinkedIn crowd respond to that?

What pushed me was realizing it’s one thing to know your values, and another thing entirely to put those values on display in a professional setting. I coach others to be living expressions of their values in all aspects of their lives. I couldn’t just talk the talk. I had to walk the walk.

Related: How to Find the Most Fascinating People on LinkedIn

Being real on my LinkedIn profile was a big leap. The result of letting go of the fear and taking that plunge, was that I started attracting clients I truly love working with. It has been an integral part of my success as an entrepreneur and in building my six figure business in four months.

My mission is to help as many people as possible be brave enough to create LinkedIn profiles that truly reflect their values and brand.

In this infographic, I share the strategies I used in building a successful LinkedIn presence that is a true expression of me, both personally and professionally.

Related: The One Thing You're Doing Wrong on LinkedIn