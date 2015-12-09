Marketing

Just Be Yourself on LinkedIn -- and Watch Business Boom. (Infographic)

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Guest Writer
Coach and founder of CEO of Your Life
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Putting your true self out there on Facebook or Twitter is pretty easy. Those networks are more casual, more "anything goes.” Being you on LinkedIn, a professional network (arguably the professional network), takes bravery.

Related: 5 Tricks to Stand Out on LinkedIn

We may fear what other professionals will think of us. Or we’re hesitant to break away from traditional models of professional engagement. Will people take me seriously? Will I still come across as professional and competent?

Yes and yes.

I can say that with confidence, because I know these fears and concerns first-hand. I lost a lot of sleep weighing the pros and cons of truly being me on LinkedIn. My branding and tagline are all around building an “orgasmically joyful” life and business. How would the LinkedIn crowd respond to that?

What pushed me was realizing it’s one thing to know your values, and another thing entirely to put those values on display in a professional setting. I coach others to be living expressions of their values in all aspects of their lives. I couldn’t just talk the talk. I had to walk the walk.

Related: How to Find the Most Fascinating People on LinkedIn

Being real on my LinkedIn profile was a big leap. The result of letting go of the fear and taking that plunge, was that I started attracting clients I truly love working with. It has been an integral part of my success as an entrepreneur and in building my six figure business in four months.

My mission is to help as many people as possible be brave enough to create LinkedIn profiles that truly reflect their values and brand.

In this infographic, I share the strategies I used in building a successful LinkedIn presence that is a true expression of me, both personally and professionally.

Click to Enlarge+
Linkedin (Infographic)

 

Related: The One Thing You're Doing Wrong on LinkedIn

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Entrepreneur Store scours the web for the newest software, gadgets & web services. Explore our giveaways, bundles, "Pay What You Want" deals & more.
Shop Now

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
No B.S. Direct Marketing

No B.S. Direct Marketing

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Marketing

How Much Do SEO Services Actually Cost?

Marketing

4 Ways to Create Deeper Connections With E-Commerce Customers

Marketing

Get Up to Speed on the Marketing Flywheel