Security

Children's Photos Among Data Stolen in Hack of Toy Maker VTech

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
Children's Photos Among Data Stolen in Hack of Toy Maker VTech
Image credit: Vtech Toys | Facebook
Former West Coast Editor
3 min read

It’s a parent's worst nightmare: Photos of their kids’ smiling faces stolen by a stranger online, along with identifying information including their names, genders, birth dates, mailing addresses and the contents of their private chats.

Thanks to a security breach at toy maker VTech, that nightmare just became a reality for thousands of parents.Yesterday, the children’s toymaker admitted that it’s on the hook for exposing all of the above private data, plus additional personal information.

The alarming breach, apparently perpetrated by a white hat hacker on a mission to reveal cracks in VTech’s security protocols, was first uncovered by Motherboard. The anonymous hacker told the publication that she has no intention of publishing or selling the stolen data. Her sole aim, she says, is to raise awareness and alert parents.  

Related: What Every Online Business Needs to Know About the Children's Online Privacy Protection Act

“Frankly, it makes me sick that I was able to get all this stuff,” she told Motherboard. “VTech should have the book thrown at them.”

In addition to eyeing a flurry of proprietary personal data, she claims she accessed tens of thousands of photos of kids and parents on VTech’s servers, many of them headshots.


The Hong Kong-based electronics giant confirmed in a statement that a Nov. 14 hack of its “Learning Lodge” app store database betrayed the intimate details of nearly 5 million adult customer accounts, including IP and email addresses, passwords, login secret questions and answers and device download histories. The statement does not mention the theft of photos.

Related: What Entrepreneurs Should Know About the Laws Protecting Children Online

While customers’ credit card data was not compromised, the identifying information of some 200,000 children was also exposed. Learning Lodge enables VTech product users -- mainly kids -- to download educational games, ebooks and apps to their Internet-connected VTech toys.

If not for Motherboard’s investigation into the anonymous hacker’s claims, VTech might never have picked up on its servers’ vulnerabilities. VTech claims it has since corrected its server susceptibilities and says it is taking added steps to bolster security. The company has also emailed every customer in its Learning Lodge database to inform them of the hack.

Related: Classroom Tech Delivers 'No Noticeable Improvement' in Student Performance, Study Finds

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Security

Every Entrepreneur Should Use a VPN. Here's Why.

Security

This Phone-Tracking App Helps Busy Professionals Protect Their Families

Security

Stay Safe During the Holidays With These Deals