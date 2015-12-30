Success Strategies

The 3 Elements of the Unified Theory of Profitability (Infographic)

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
The 3 Elements of the Unified Theory of Profitability (Infographic)
Image credit: Shutterstock
Guest Writer
President, ACM Consulting Inc.
4 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Finding ways to accelerate growth and maximize profitability are getting harder and harder. When trying to increase revenues, companies tend to hire more sales people. To increase profitability, they increase prices or decrease costs. But what if there were other ways to do this?

Related: Making Your First Million Is Easy -- If You Follow These 5 Steps

The visual below shows how our mindsets need to change about growing revenue and increasing profit.

It's not longer sufficient to just cut costs, or add people or raise prices. The world is too fast-paced for that. Companies need to leverage everything they have.

As I write my new book, The Unified Theory of Profitability, I am reflecting on a lot of my client work to be able to share what has been most successful. There are three things that the most successful small and medium-sized businesses do to grow their top and bottom lines without making any new financial investments.

1. They focus on one priority.

That one priority is growth. You want to leave a strong legacy? Focus on growth. You want to make more money? Focus on growth. You want to become the leader in your industry? Focus on growth. Everything else is noise.

I recently worked with a client that had multiple priorities they wanted to work on. These priorities focused, both directly and indirectly, on becoming a market leader. How did they end up becoming a market leader? They focused on growth. Once you have identified your one priority, every decision you make is focused on helping you make progress. It cuts out the noise and the wasted effort. Every decision they made focused on growing their business into specific markets.

Related: 8 Steps to Keep Your Company Growing

2. They turn cost centers into profit centers.

What is the point of a cost center? What is the point of having a department or division of your company that is not contributing to increasing your bottom line? Look at your cost centers and figure out how they can add value.

Take customer service. Many of your companies have a customer-service function to deal with customer issues and complaints. Do those customer-service functions make you any money? They should. How many other people in your company are dealing with paying customers all day long? And the customers are calling you! Sounds like a good opportunity to sell more to your customers. Teach your customer-service people about all of the products and services you offer. Teach them how to resolve a customer issue quickly and effectively and also how to identify customer needs. Then let them sell.

3. They turn away customers.

I had a client who generated $1 million in new prospective sales in just 90 days by turning away customers. That's because they turned away the wrong customers. They focused on those customers and prospective customers who would most benefit from what they offered. They didn't take every piece of business that came along. They targeted their ideal prospective customers and implemented strategies to acquire them. This ensured that their resources were focused on the opportunities that could most benefit the company in the long- and short-term. Do you know who your ideal customers are?

You need to become an expert in your company's operations. Leverage everything that you can out of it. Get the most out of your people and your assets -- your people are part of your assets. Get rid of the old way of thinking about sunk costs, compliance departments and cost centers. Think about innovation, acquisition, retention and acceleration.

That way, you can achieve constant growth. You can maximize profitability. You can create a sustainable organization and a wonderful legacy. Isn't that what we all want?

Related: Smart Startups Don't Try to Satisfy Every Customer

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Success Strategies

Why More Women Entrepreneurs Should Play Chess

Success Strategies

Why Tapping Into Your Primal Instinct Can Help You Get Ahead in Today's Competitive Environment

Success Strategies

My First Business Died - But It Helped Make My Next Company a Success