Illness

At Least 80 Boston College Students Sick After Eating at Chipotle

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
At Least 80 Boston College Students Sick After Eating at Chipotle
Image credit: Chipotle | Facebook
2 min read
This story originally appeared on CNBC

At least 80 students have fallen ill after eating at Chipotle Mexican Grill, said Boston College in a statement on Tuesday.

"The number of Boston College students who have reported to BC Health Services with GI symptoms has risen to 80 as of noon today. All 80 students have confirmed that they ate at the Chipotle Restaurant in Cleveland Circle (Boston) during the weekend. All have been tested for both E.Coli and the norovirus. Test results will not be available for at least two days," BC wrote. 

Chipotle stock last fell 2.9 percent in trade on Tuesday. 

Earlier in the day, Chipotle said health officials in Boston believe food-borne illness at one of its Massachusetts locations is likely norovirus. It noted that it appears to be "norovirus isolated to this location" and that it has not heard of reports of illness at any other locations.

On Monday, Chipotle closed the location as officials investigated reports of food-borne illness that sickened some customers, including players on the Boston College basketball team.

So far, the chain says there are no reports of illness from any other restaurants.

In recent weeks, officials have been investigating a multistate outbreak of E. coli linked to the company. To date, 52 cases of E. coli in nine states have been reported.

To prevent food-borne illness from striking in the future, Chipotle is enhancing its food safety measures, using DNA-based tests, end-of-shelf-life testing and additional internal training.

"It's going to cost money," said CFO Jack Hartung. He added increasing its food safety measures is probably going to be inefficient for now.

In its latest annual report, Chipotle explained it may be at a higher risk of food-borne illness than some competitors due to its "use of fresh produce and meats rather than frozen" and "reliance on employees cooking with traditional methods rather than automation."

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Entrepreneur Store scours the web for the newest software, gadgets & web services. Explore our giveaways, bundles, "Pay What You Want" deals & more.
Shop Now

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Illness

After Fatal Listeria Outbreak, DOJ Investigates Blue Bell's Response

Illness

Chipotle CEO Apologizes to Ill Patrons, Promises to Become 'Safest Place to Eat'

Finance

Entrepreneurs Can't Afford to Stint on Disability Insurance