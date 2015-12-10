Former Senior Advisor to President Obama Joins GoFundMe

December 10, 2015 2 min read

Former White House communications director Dan Pfeiffer announced today that he has joined GoFundMe as its new vice president of communications and policy.

The move, which the 39-year-old Delaware native announced earlier today on his Twitter feed, underscores the growing allure, power and popularity of crowdfunding, now even amongst the country’s elite opinion spinners.

Related: How Taylor Swift Changed Another Tech Company's Policy

A personal announcement: I have joined GoFundMe as VP of Communications and Policy. Here's why: https://t.co/wrLZtTL3s5 — Dan Pfeiffer (@danpfeiffer) December 10, 2015

Pfeiffer, best known as one of President Obama’s most-trusted and longest-tenured advisors, departed the White House back in March. He later joined CNN as a political commentator. In his new post at GoFundMe, a fast-expanding personal cause-based crowdfunding platform founded in 2008, he will focus on drumming up publicity for the startup’s heartstring-tugging success stories, something the San Diego-based company doesn’t seem too shabby at doing already.

Successful GoFundMe campaigns make headlines often, highlighting emotional tales of hundreds of thousands of dollars -- and sometimes even millions -- raised, for example, to help pay for sick children’s medical expenses or to support ailing military veterans, including one of the last remaining survivors of the attack on Pearl Harbor.

Related: The 1 Thing Your Crowdfunding Campaign Must Have

We'd say Pfeiffer has his work cut out for him, but there’s certainly no shortage of feel-good stories to be harvested from GoFundMe's vast database. The Georgetown University alum says he looks forward to telling them in this next phase of his budding private-sector career.

“When I left the White House, I didn’t know what my next chapter was,” Pfeiffer told Re/Code today. “I was hoping to find something that was consistent with my experience working for Barack Obama for so long … That came down to the idea that our campaign was about empowering people to help their country.”

.@SBMayorDavis is raising funds for the victims of Tuesday’s shooting in San Bernardino: https://t.co/805TBTAyDJ pic.twitter.com/My3wO4xqye — GoFundMe (@gofundme) December 5, 2015

Related: Which Tech Billionaires Donate the Most to Charity (Infographic)