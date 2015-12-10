Former Senior Advisor to President Obama Joins GoFundMe
Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox
Former White House communications director Dan Pfeiffer announced today that he has joined GoFundMe as its new vice president of communications and policy.
The move, which the 39-year-old Delaware native announced earlier today on his Twitter feed, underscores the growing allure, power and popularity of crowdfunding, now even amongst the country’s elite opinion spinners.
Related: How Taylor Swift Changed Another Tech Company's Policy
A personal announcement: I have joined GoFundMe as VP of Communications and Policy. Here's why: https://t.co/wrLZtTL3s5— Dan Pfeiffer (@danpfeiffer) December 10, 2015
Pfeiffer, best known as one of President Obama’s most-trusted and longest-tenured advisors, departed the White House back in March. He later joined CNN as a political commentator. In his new post at GoFundMe, a fast-expanding personal cause-based crowdfunding platform founded in 2008, he will focus on drumming up publicity for the startup’s heartstring-tugging success stories, something the San Diego-based company doesn’t seem too shabby at doing already.
Successful GoFundMe campaigns make headlines often, highlighting emotional tales of hundreds of thousands of dollars -- and sometimes even millions -- raised, for example, to help pay for sick children’s medical expenses or to support ailing military veterans, including one of the last remaining survivors of the attack on Pearl Harbor.
Related: The 1 Thing Your Crowdfunding Campaign Must Have
We'd say Pfeiffer has his work cut out for him, but there’s certainly no shortage of feel-good stories to be harvested from GoFundMe's vast database. The Georgetown University alum says he looks forward to telling them in this next phase of his budding private-sector career.
“When I left the White House, I didn’t know what my next chapter was,” Pfeiffer told Re/Code today. “I was hoping to find something that was consistent with my experience working for Barack Obama for so long … That came down to the idea that our campaign was about empowering people to help their country.”
.@SBMayorDavis is raising funds for the victims of Tuesday’s shooting in San Bernardino: https://t.co/805TBTAyDJ pic.twitter.com/My3wO4xqye— GoFundMe (@gofundme) December 5, 2015
Related: Which Tech Billionaires Donate the Most to Charity (Infographic)