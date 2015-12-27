Infographics

8 Web Design Trends That Are Bound to Be Huge in 2016 (Infographic)

8 Web Design Trends That Are Bound to Be Huge in 2016 (Infographic)
Image credit: shutterstock
As more and more content continues to deluge the web, experts say that embracing a minimalist approach could help your website or app truly pop in 2016.

To this end, the rise of flat design -- or the use of two-dimensional figures and shapes -- will be a major design trend next year, according to printing company Coastal Creative.

Additionally, according to the company, background and full-screen videos can instantly elevate the perceived quality of a site -- especially as Internet speeds ramp up across the world and designers wise up to content that ornaments, but does not distract.

For more design trends poised to typify 2016, check out the infographic below.

Click to Enlarge+

design trends 2016 (Infographic)

Related: Need a New Website or Logo? Design Trends for 2015. (Infographic)

