Personal Health

6 Things I Learned After Switching to a Standing Desk

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
VIP Contributor
Founder, Uber Brands
5 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

One of my biggest goals for 2016, outside of growing my company, involves improving my health. Rather than wait until New Year's to make an official resolution, I've started early: As part of my personal fitness journey, which includes a strict diet and workout schedule, I 've purchased a new standing desk.

Related: Sick of Sitting? Tired of Standing? Take a Load Off With This 'Leaning' Desk.

I’ll admit that I was a bit skeptical at first -- I had many questions and concerns. Would I be as productive standing as I worked? Could I comfortably do my daily tasks on my feet?

But now, the results are in. And, in short, I’ll never go back to a regular desk. Here are six things I've learned since switching to a standing desk.

1. I stand for the major portion of my workday -- I rarely sit.

I ordered a programmable controller, assuming I’d switch off among multiple desk positions throughout the day. This hasn’t been the case at all. My desk remains in the standing position 95 percent of the time, which is much more than I anticipated. I was aiming for a 50/50 split, but standing while I work has become much more comfortable than I thought it would be.

2. I’m more productive while standing.

When I'm standing, everything is more accessible -- from grabbing something here in my office to running over to the main floor for something. The time I've saved by eliminating the thought process (Do I really want to get up out of my chair right now?), and eliminating the act of getting up, then settling back down, is noticeable.

When you're sitting down, it’s easy to get distracted and preoccupied. I’ve found that when I stand, I’m constantly attacking tasks without taking a “zone out” break.

3. My back pain has decreased significantly.

I was suffering from some serious back pain, which I attributed to sitting all day. Working out every morning has definitely helped my back, but on top of that, almost entirely eliminating the sitting I did during the day has played a big roll in reducing my back pain.

I’m confident that my back pain will completely disappear if I stay on track at the gym and sit as little as possible while working. I used to regularly pop a couple of Advil before attempting to sleep because of the pain -- and that's something I haven’t had to do in weeks.

Related: Harvard Professor Crafts $50 Standing Desk That Can Fold Into Your Laptop Bag

4. My feet started killing me -- until I got a standing mat.

My feet started to kill me after the first few days of standing all day. I wasn’t used to being on my feet all day, and it was taking its toll on me. I started using a standing mat and I haven't had a problem since. A lot of the standing-desk companies sell these mats, but their price is greatly inflated. If you Google “anti-fatigue mat,” you can find several suitable options for under $25.

5. Standing all day helps me to sleep like a baby at night.

Being on your feet all day takes more energy than sitting at your desk, and you will feel this at night. Add in a daily gym session, and you'll have the recipe for a great uninterrupted sleep at night. I used to lie in bed and stare at the ceiling, and that would eventually prompt me to grab my phone, which in turn left me to surf social media out of complete boredom.

This practice definitely impacted my rest negatively. But after standing all day, when sleep time arrives, I’m out as soon as my head hits the pillow -- and I get uninterrupted rest until my alarm wakes me.

6. A standing desk is worth every penny.

A lot of people are on the fence due to the price -- most of the top models cost over $1,000 once you factor-in a larger desktop surface and some must-have upgrade options. But a standing desk is an investment, in both your productivity and health, that is worth every penny.

With proper care, a standing desk should last a long time, but let’s assume I put it through the ringer and completely beat the stuffing out of it, and it lasted only three years: The cost of ownership would still be less than $1 a day. That’s a small price to pay, considering the benefits.

Related: In This Vision of a Healthier Workplace, Sitting Is Not Allowed

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Unfiltered

Unfiltered

Buy From
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Personal Health

This Personalized, 'Immune-Boosting' Pack Can Put Your Generic Vitamin C to Shame

Personal Health

This Robot Cleaning Machine Can Sanitize Your Home and Devices While You Work

Personal Health

Too Busy to Get Healthy? These Biohacks Will Help.