3 Ways Successful Entrepreneurs Think Differently

January 5, 2016 4 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Your mindset affects what you believe is possible, and that will dictate what actions you take in your life and business. Your thoughts will either help or hurt your business. The way you think is one of your most valuable assets as an entrepreneur. Successful entrepreneurs understand this better than most.

Cultivating a strong mindset is a lifelong process, but today we have access to books, blogs, podcasts and videos that help us learn, grow and accomplish our goals. Successful entrepreneurs make learning and understanding themselves better a priority.

This year, I saw firsthand how the important it is to think differently. Having the right mindset led to explosive growth in my business. Here are three ways successful entrepreneurs think differently that helps them grow.

1. They realize excuses don’t lead to results.

Excuses stifle progress. Successful entrepreneurs understand how detrimental they can be and recognize them when they start to creep up. They do their best to control problems and issues head-on. They don't run away and they don't blame someone else.

When things don’t go as planned, it feels easier to avoid dealing with the issue, especially if it’s our fault. Word of mouth is one of the most powerful forms of marketing and excuses will kill your reputation. Don’t let excuses have any part of your business. Realize that roadblocks in are overcome when you don't pretend they're not there.

Related: The 5 Components of the Mindset That Will Let You Live Your Dream Life

2. They accept failure as valuable life experience.

Successful entrepreneurs understand that failure teaches you invaluable life lessons, and they learn instead of giving up. They view failure as a sign that they’re continuing to grow in their life and business.

If you are not experiencing failure in your entrepreneurial journey, you aren’t taking enough action. If you hit every goal you set without much resistance; you aren’t setting big goals. You should set goals so ambitious that you don't some. Use those to stay motivated and never complacent.

Related: 2 Lessons You Can Learn From Entrepreneurial Failure

3. They value their time above all else.

Successful entrepreneurs value time above money. They realize time is the one thing you can’t get back or create more of. They maximize their time by saying "no'' to things that don’t benefit where they are in their journey. They realize time is precious and avoid wasting it.

Your time is your most valuable commodity. Treat it accordingly. In business, this means saying "no'' to meetings and opportunities that don’t make sense for your business. It means not allowing all the bright shiny objects out there to sidetrack you. It means you focus on what will help your next steps.

You started a business to create a life of freedom. That freedom lets you spend each day and moment on what is important to you. Your business should fit into your life, not your life into your business. The life part has to come first. That means valuing your time.

You can build a business and life you love. It starts with your thoughts. Feed your mind daily with content that inspires and motivates you to the best version of yourself. Stay away from toxic people and situations that will fill your mind with doubt and fear.

Don’t try to be like a successful entrepreneur. Don’t copy. Embrace what makes you unique and study what your customers/leads respond best to. There’s nothing wrong with modeling success, but modeling isn’t copying. Don’t follow conventional wisdom, think differently. Don’t give into excuses, learn from your failures and realize how precious time is.

Create success in your life. You've got this!

Related: 7 Steps You Can Take to Stop Trading Time for Money