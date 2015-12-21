TechStars

Watch Entrepreneurs From Techstars NYC Pitch Their Startups at Demo Day

Watch Entrepreneurs From Techstars NYC Pitch Their Startups at Demo Day
Image credit: Techstars
Guest Writer
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Last week, 14 entrepreneurs from the Techstars NYC 2015 Fall Class got onstage to pitch the audience at the incubator’s Demo Day.

The startups tackled a variety of problems -- from renting apartments, to avoiding phishing attacks, to building better customer support -- but all were presented by passionate founders ready to start fundraising and growing their businesses.

The video below shows the pitch portion of Demo Day in its entirety. For anyone looking to pitch investors, brush up on their public speaking skills or just get a sneak peek of startups that are likely to make headlines in the near future, check out the above video. 

