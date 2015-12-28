The Most Pirated TV Shows and Films of 2015

"Game of Thrones" was named as 2015's "most pirated TV show" on the web, with an estimated 14.4 million people downloading season five's finale "Mother's Mercy" via BitTorrent, almost double the estimated amount of U.S. TV viewers.

Game of Thrones has won the crown for four years running now, according to data accumulated by the piracy tracking site, TorrentFreak, with 2015's season finale seeing more than half of its downloads in the first week after the episode aired.

2015's figure surpasses 2014's winner, which was Game of Thrones' season four finale, which was downloaded 8.1 million times illegally on BitTorrent.

"The Walking Dead" and "The Big Bang Theory" came in second and third for piracy—as they did in 2014—with their most popular episodes. Newcomers "Mr. Robot" and "Supergirl" made an entrance into the Top 10, having both aired their debut series in 2015.

"The results show that TV shows remain very popular among pirates all around the world," Ernesto Van der Sar, TorrentFreak's founder and editor-in-chief, told CNBC via email.

"Game of Thrones in particular has a large following, which may in part be due to the fact that people are not willing (or can't) pay for a subscription."

The download numbers estimated by the piracy tracker used several sources, however, online streaming and downloads for file-hosting services weren't included, with the firm adding that total piracy numbers overall would be "significantly higher."

2015's most pirated films