Carl's Jr.

Carl's Jr. to Launch All-Natural Turkey Burger Line

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
Carl's Jr. to Launch All-Natural Turkey Burger Line
Image credit: Carls Jr
1 min read
This story originally appeared on CNBC

Roughly a year after becoming the first major fast-food chain to launch all-natural beef patties, Carl's Jr. has its sights on overhauling another protein: turkey burgers.

On Wednesday, the CKE Restaurants unit will launch a line of all-natural turkey burgers, raised without antibiotics, in restaurants nationwide. Carl's Jr. is touting the new line as a first for the fast-food industry.

"Even though most people know us as the brand to introduce indulgent, creative burgers, we also have a long history of introducing better-for-you fare, which is a surprise to some people," said Carl's Jr. CMO Brad Haley in a phone interview.

The move is aimed in part at millennial diners, one half of whom comprise the "young, hungry guys" that Carl's Jr. targets. Haley said this group has grown to expect food that's all-natural and free of antibiotics and hormones.

Preparing for the switch to all-natural turkey took Carl's Jr. about a year to complete. In tandem with the overhaul, customers will also see turkey burger prices rise 80 cents at company locations, Haley said. Franchised restaurants set their own prices.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

3 Things To Know

Steven Spielberg Chews Up Carl's Jr.'s 'Spielburger' Plans. 3 Things to Know Today.

Trump & Business

Trump Labor Secretary Nominee Andrew Puzder Withdraws

Fast Food

Hardee's, Carl's Jr., to Introduce Midnight Moonshine Burger Tomorrow