Lyft

General Motors Partners With Lyft to Develop Network of Self-Driving Cars

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
General Motors Partners With Lyft to Develop Network of Self-Driving Cars
Image credit: Lyft
Logan Green (co-founder and CEO, Lyft), Dan Amman (President, General Motors), and John Zimmer (co-founder and President, Lyft).
Senior Entrepreneurship Writer at CNBC
2 min read

Uber might finally have some competition. Today, General Motors and Lyft announced that they are partnering to develop a network of self-driving cars.

As part of the announcement, San Francisco-based ridesharing company Lyft announced a $1 billion series F funding round, led by $500 million from Detroit-based General Motors, valuing the Uber competitor at $5.5 billion.

“We see the future of personal mobility as connected, seamless and autonomous,” says GM President Dan Ammann, in a written statement.

The news comes on the heels of rumors that Google and Ford will be announcing a partnership to create a fleet of autonomous vehicles.

Related: Elon Musk Says Tesla Cars Will Soon Be Able to Steer and Parallel Park Themselves

Also part of the partnership, Lyft and General Motors will work together to develop a network of hubs around the U.S. where people can rent cars, according to the joint statement. The goal is to make it possible for drivers to share rides without having to own a car.

“Together we will build a better future by redefining traditional car ownership,” says John Zimmer, president and co-founder of Lyft.

Indeed, self-driving cars are expected to be increasingly common over the next decade. By 2025, there will be upwards of 20 million autonomous vehicles on the road, according to a recent report from Juniper Research. Currently, Google has a a few dozen self-driving cars roaming the streets of Mountain View, Calif., and Austin, Texas.

Reported: There Will Be 20 Million Self-Driving Cars On the Road by 2025

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Lyft

Lyft Will Test All-Access Monthly Subscriptions

Lyft

Lyft and Waymo to Work Together on Self-Driving Cars

Lyft

Lyft Co-Founder Says on 'The Daily Show' That Future Cars Will Be 'Rooms on Wheels'