CES 2016

HTC and Under Armour Team Up for HealthBox, a Complete Connected-Fitness System

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
HTC and Under Armour Team Up for HealthBox, a Complete Connected-Fitness System
Image credit: Healthbox
Guest Writer
Technology Writer
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

LAS VEGAS -- With health and wellness continuing to have a strong presence at CES, two big companies announced a partnership to make tracking your fitness easier.

On Tuesday, HTC and Under Armour announced HealthBox, a new connected system that works to monitor, measure and manage your health and fitness. The device does some of the same things that other fitness trackers do, but it comes packaged together, working as a one-stop-shop of sorts for getting your health and wellness on track.

Inside the box is a fitness bands, a smart scale and a heart-rate monitor. When paired together with a smartphone (the devices works with Android and iOS), you’ll be able to track your health, set goals and get encouragement on how to reach them using UA Record, an app developed by Under Armour.

Related: 7 Health and Fitness Apps for Busy Entrepreneurs

"This system contains everything a consumer needs to better manage their health and fitness," said Wolfgang Muller, the executive director of connected products at HTC, in a statement. "Whether you are a high performance athlete or simply committed to improving your health, UA HealthBox is the only system that delivers the complete picture and provides the information and motivation needed to achieve your goals.”

The fitness band is designed like most others to be worn throughout the day, as well as while you’re sleeping. It captures not only your daily activity but also details about workouts you complete and information about your sleeping patterns. Goals can be set directly on the band, and you can view your progress throughout the day to determine if you need to step it up. When paired with the included heart-rate monitor, you can also see your heart rate on the band and in real-time, allowing you to better reach your fitness goals during a big workout.

The scale supports up to eight different users, and tracks not only weight but also body fat percentage.

Related: What To Expect From CES 2016

Pre-orders for HealthBox start today, with the device set to ship on January 22nd. The complete package, including the heart rate monitor, scale and fitness band is priced at $400.

In addition to the HealthBox, HTC also unveiled a few more details about its HTC Vive virtual-reality headset at CES on Tuesday. The updated version of the headset has a more compact design, improved visual system with brighter displays and a new front-facing camera that allows you to blend together the digital and physical world while using the headset.

Image credit: Healthbox

"When we first announced Vive ten months ago we had an ambitious goal of fundamentally changing the way people communicate and interact with the world - forever," said Cher Wang, chairwoman and CEO of HTC, in a statement. "Today we stand on the precipice of a new era. Vive is creating a world where the only limit is human imagination."

The HTC Vive is expected to be released in April of this year.

Related: HTC Is Jumping Into the Virtual-Reality Game

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

CES 2016

The Best New Tech to Look Out For in 2016 and Beyond

CES 2016

6 New Tech Upgrades Helpful for Entrepreneurs

CES 2016

The 6 Weirdest Gadgets at CES