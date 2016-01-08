Feds Raid Hoverboard Booth at CES

January 8, 2016 1 min read

This story originally appeared on CNBC



Federal agents investigating claims of copyright infringement raided a Chinese hoverboard maker's stand at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.

The raid on Changzhou First International Trade's stand at CES on Thursday came after complaints by Silicon Valley-based start-up Future Motion over its single central wheel hoverboard called Onewheel.

The California company claims the Changzhou's device, Surfing Electric Scooter, infringed on its copyrights.

Footage of the raid shows U.S. marshals taking down promotional material at Changzhou's CES stand and confiscating its one-wheeled products.

Future Motion obtained a temporary restraining order in federal court in Nevada this week against Changzhou. The BBC reported that the case is set to return to court in a week.

"Knocking off an invention that is patented and carefully quality-controlled is a disservice and unsafe to consumers," Future Motion CEO Kyle Doerksen said in a statement Thursday. "We will continue to vigorously defend our intellectual property rights around the world."

The Chinese firm told the BBC that it did not believe it had broken the law.