CES 2016

Feds Raid Hoverboard Booth at CES

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
Feds Raid Hoverboard Booth at CES
Image credit: Future Motion | Onewheel | Facebook
OneWheel Hoverboard
1 min read
This story originally appeared on CNBC

Federal agents investigating claims of copyright infringement raided a Chinese hoverboard maker's stand at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.

The raid on Changzhou First International Trade's stand at CES on Thursday came after complaints by Silicon Valley-based start-up Future Motion over its single central wheel hoverboard called Onewheel.

The California company claims the Changzhou's device, Surfing Electric Scooter, infringed on its copyrights.

Footage of the raid shows U.S. marshals taking down promotional material at Changzhou's CES stand and confiscating its one-wheeled products. 

Future Motion obtained a temporary restraining order in federal court in Nevada this week against Changzhou. The BBC reported that the case is set to return to court in a week.

"Knocking off an invention that is patented and carefully quality-controlled is a disservice and unsafe to consumers," Future Motion CEO Kyle Doerksen said in a statement Thursday. "We will continue to vigorously defend our intellectual property rights around the world."

The Chinese firm told the BBC that it did not believe it had broken the law.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

CES 2016

The Best New Tech to Look Out For in 2016 and Beyond

CES 2016

6 New Tech Upgrades Helpful for Entrepreneurs

CES 2016

The 6 Weirdest Gadgets at CES