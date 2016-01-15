This Surprising Customer Service Exchange Has Gone Viral

January 15, 2016 2 min read

Customer complaints are the norm on social media, but a recent Facebook post shows positive interactions can easily go viral.

Kelly Blue Kinkel bought a winter coat from online retailer Zulily before Christmas. When she decided not to keep the purchase, she contacted the company to see how to return it. That’s when, she says, the representative she spoke with gave a shocking response.

She posted about the exchange on Facebook: “I spoke with a sweet young man named Patrick, and he let me know he would refund my money immediately. I asked again how to send it back, and he said, ‘Please don’t send it back. If you know someone who needs a winter coat or if you would like to donate it to a charity, that would make us very happy.'”

Kinkel says she’s now a lifetime patron of Zulily. Besides engendering good will and some excellent PR, Patrick also likely saved the company both time and money. Returns are a hassle for both the buyer and the business.

Whatever the motivation -- whether it’s practicality or philanthropy -- it’s a pleasant surprise.

