This Major Publisher No Longer Requires Job Applicants to a Have College Degree

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Publishing powerhouse Penguin Random House no longer requires a college degree for job applicants in the UK. The company hopes this will lead to a more diverse staff and, therefore, a more diverse book catalog.

“This is the starting point for our concerted action to make publishing far, far more inclusive than it has been to date," Neil Morrison, the company’s human resources director, tells the BBC. “We believe this is critical to our future -- to publish the best books that appeal to readers everywhere, we need to have people from different backgrounds with different perspectives and a workforce that truly reflects today's society.”

The move comes at a time when the high cost of college has many questioning whether it’s worth it. After all, while workers with college degrees generally command higher-paying jobs, most college grads enter the workforce with an average of $35,000 in loan debt.

We want to know what you think: Are college degrees necessary? Do you require them for the jobs at your company? What’s most important to you when considering a job applicant? Let us know in the comments below.

