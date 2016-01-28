My Queue

Positive Thinking

My 7 Favorite Not-So-Famous Gandhi Quotes

Guest Writer
CEO and Founder of ReadersLegacy.com, Author, Speaker and Publishing Industry Advocate
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

I could write an entire book on the lessons that I have learned from studying Mahatma Gandhi. I started my studies over 12 years ago and wrote pieces of my research in a book a published in 2008, where I chronicled the business lessons that I learned from studying seven elite world leaders, including Gandhi. 

Related: 10 Mahatma Gandhi Quotes to Inspire Young Entrepreneurs

Most of us know pieces of the impact that this little man from India had on the world, and we all know his most famous uttering, “You must be the change that you wish to see in the world," but I found that Gandhi was easily one of the most profound thinkers in history. His teachings have acted as anchors for me in making business decisions for years. 

Here are seven of my favorite lesser-known “Gandhi-isms." Enjoy!

Related: A first in India! Robots to mark maiden anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi Swachhata Mission

1. "Happiness is when what you think, what you say and what you do are in harmony."

2.  "The weak can never forgive. Forgiveness is the attribute of the strong."

3.  "The best way to find yourself is to lose yourself in the service of others."

4.  "Live as if you were to die tomorrow. Learn as if you were to live forever."

5.  "There is more to life than increasing its speed."

6.  "Power is of two kinds. One is obtained by the fear of punishment and the other by acts of love. Power based on love is a thousand times more effective and permanent then the one derived from fear of punishment."

7.  "Strength does not come from physical capacity. It comes from an indomitable will."

If you take a few minutes to consider his words, you will find guidance for all of your entrepreneurial ventures.

Related: Common skills between Mahatma Gandhi and Narendra Modi that you can follow

