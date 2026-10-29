You Can’t Declare a Culture Into Existence. You Have to Build One

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Key Takeaways Culture is what people repeatedly do, so it has to be translated into mindsets and observable behaviors.

“Listen and learn” fails without answers to who decides, who has the burden of proof, and what happens to dissent.

Use the separation period to define shared behaviors with both teams, not impose them.u003cbru003e

Nuveen just closed its $13.1 billion acquisition of Schroders, the 222-year-old British asset manager. The deal pushes Nuveen into the top 10 global asset managers, with $2.6 trillion under management.

The headline is the money. The more interesting part is what CEO Bill Huffman said about culture. After more than 10 acquisitions, he has a clear view of how most mergers go wrong. The acquirer walks in, decides it knows better, and starts making everything its way. His alternative is simple. The first job after a deal is listening and learning, “Right? Not telling.”

He’s right. And it won’t be enough.

Not because Huffman doesn’t mean it. Because a cultural declaration, no matter how sincere, doesn’t tell anyone what to do differently when they walk into the next meeting.

Declaring is not leading

Leaders love to declare culture. “We’re customer obsessed.” “We’re one team.” “We listen before we act.” Each statement is true in the leader’s head. In everyone else’s head, it’s an abstraction waiting for a definition.

And people will supply that definition themselves. A Nuveen operations lead hears “listen and learn” and thinks it means delaying system integration. A Schroders portfolio manager hears it and assumes nothing will change. A finance director hears it and decides it’s a nice line from the CEO that doesn’t apply to budget consolidation. Three people. Three cultures. One declaration.

This is the Translation Gap. Strategy is set at the top. Execution happens at the front line. The layer in between, where an idea gets converted into what people actually think and do, gets left to chance. Leaders assume the concept is self-explanatory. It never is.

When the gap goes unaddressed, people default to what they already know. And in an acquisition, what the acquiring company already knows is how to be the acquirer. That’s exactly the behavior Huffman is trying to prevent.

Culture lives in mindsets and behaviors

Culture isn’t what leaders say. It’s what people repeatedly do when no one is telling them what to do. That means a culture concept has to be translated twice — first into mindsets people hold, then into behaviors people can see.

Take “listen and learn, not tell.” Before anyone can live it, they need answers to the questions this phrase doesn’t address:

When a Schroders process differs from ours, is the default to adopt it, study it, or replace it?

Who has the burden of proof when two ways of working collide?

What does “listening” look like in an integration meeting versus a client handoff versus a technology decision?

What happens to the person who says “that’s not how we do it here”?

Until those answers exist, the declaration is a sentiment. Sentiments don’t survive a deadline, a cost overrun, or a frustrated manager who just wants the systems unified.

Translating the declaration

This is what my Steering Guide framework is built to do. It starts with one Guiding Principle, the core trait that defines the organization. It translates that principle into Core Commitments, the universal mindsets everyone holds. Then it breaks down each commitment into Supporting Actions, written as “by [specific action], to [benefit].” The actions are the same for everyone. Each person applies them to their own role.

Here’s what that translation could look like for Huffman’s idea:

Core Commitment: Assume the other side knows something we don’t. The mindset shift is from evaluating the acquired company to studying it.

By asking how a process works and why it was built that way before proposing a change, to make sure we don’t dismantle something that’s producing results.

By documenting one practice from the other organization each month that outperforms our own, to make learning visible instead of assumed.

Core Commitment: Earn the right to change things. The mindset shift is from “we own it, so we decide” to “we change what we understand.”

By presenting evidence of a problem before recommending a solution, to keep integration decisions grounded in performance, not preference.

By naming what will stay the same when proposing what will change, to reduce the anxiety that makes good people leave.

Core Commitment: Protect what makes people effective. Huffman already practices this with portfolio managers. The mindset extends it to everyone.

By asking a team what they need to keep doing their best work before restructuring how they work, to retain the capability we paid for.

None of these are slogans. Every one of them can be observed, coached, and measured. A manager can watch a meeting and know whether it happened. That’s the difference between a culture declaration and a culture.

The window is the work

Schroders will run as a separate company inside Nuveen for 12 to 18 months. After that, Huffman says, the two will figure out how they come together as something new.

That window is either the most valuable period of the integration or the most wasted. Separation protects people from disruption. It doesn’t teach them how to work together. If the mindsets and behaviors aren’t defined before the walls come down, they’ll be defined in the moment, under pressure, by whoever has the most authority in the room. That’s usually the acquirer.

The smart move is to use the separation period to translate the culture concept with people from both organizations, not for them. Bring leaders and front-line employees from each side together. Have them define what “listen and learn” looks like in their own work. Test the actions. Refine them. Then, when integration begins, everyone works from the same playbook rather than their own interpretation.

Say it, then spell it out

Huffman has the instinct most acquiring CEOs lack. He knows arrogance kills deals, and he knows the acquired company brings value worth protecting. That’s a strong starting point.

But a starting point isn’t a culture. Every leader who declares a culture is making a bet that people will interpret it the way they intended. That bet loses far more often than it wins.

If you want a culture, don’t announce it. Translate it. Define the mindsets. Spell out the behaviors. Make it the same for everyone, and let each person apply it to their own work. Otherwise, you haven’t built a culture. You’ve written a declaration.