Burger King Gets Burned in Twitter Duel With Wendy's
A bit of friendly competition is never a bad thing, especially when two fast-food giants throw down the gauntlet.
Much to the enjoyment of onlookers, Wendy’s and Burger King took to the ring in a Twitter fight over the weekend.
It all started when Wendy’s tweeted out a promotion offering four menu items for $4.
The 4 for $4 Meal: a trayful of mouth-filling glory. pic.twitter.com/JjDOFZVXuP— Wendy's (@Wendys) January 20, 2016
Burger King decided to act, touting its own $4 promotion, which includes a fifth item: a cookie.
5 for $4, because 5 is better than 4. pic.twitter.com/BZe8JFbKjm— Burger King (@BurgerKing) January 21, 2016
Yes, those were some fighting words. But apparently, if you take a swing at Wendy’s, you’d better expect to hit the mattresses. Asked by a Twitter user what it would fire back at Burger King, the fast-food giant known for its square burgers snarkily responded “edible food.”
@bguerns13 edible food— Wendy's (@Wendys) January 22, 2016
The quip could have just as easily been delivered to Chipotle with its recent spate of E. coli cases, though White Castle seems to have already thrown a few punches at the burrito joint by releasing a new “Castle Clean” campaign last week.