Burger King Gets Burned in Twitter Duel With Wendy's

January 25, 2016 2 min read

A bit of friendly competition is never a bad thing, especially when two fast-food giants throw down the gauntlet.

Much to the enjoyment of onlookers, Wendy’s and Burger King took to the ring in a Twitter fight over the weekend.

It all started when Wendy’s tweeted out a promotion offering four menu items for $4.

The 4 for $4 Meal: a trayful of mouth-filling glory. pic.twitter.com/JjDOFZVXuP — Wendy's (@Wendys) January 20, 2016

Burger King decided to act, touting its own $4 promotion, which includes a fifth item: a cookie.

5 for $4, because 5 is better than 4. pic.twitter.com/BZe8JFbKjm — Burger King (@BurgerKing) January 21, 2016

Yes, those were some fighting words. But apparently, if you take a swing at Wendy’s, you’d better expect to hit the mattresses. Asked by a Twitter user what it would fire back at Burger King, the fast-food giant known for its square burgers snarkily responded “edible food.”

The quip could have just as easily been delivered to Chipotle with its recent spate of E. coli cases, though White Castle seems to have already thrown a few punches at the burrito joint by releasing a new “Castle Clean” campaign last week.