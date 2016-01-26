My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Millennials

The Top Financial Issues for Millennials

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
The Top Financial Issues for Millennials
Image credit: Pexels
News associate
2 min read
This story originally appeared on CNBC

Millennials might not be as financially illiterate as you think.

While only 37 percent of the generation report having a financial plan, 86 percent are saving money each month, according to a report conducted by Facebook.

The social-media company analyzed audience insights, conversation analysis and survey data, and discovered the millennial mindset toward money isn't quite as impulsive as you might think.

Millennials drive 40 percent of the financial conversation on Facebook, generating around 6.5 million posts, comments, likes and shares each month -- and women are propelling the chatter.

More than 60 percent of all content pertaining to peer-to-peer payments, loans and mortgages, banking, investments and credit cards is dominated by female users.

Debt, credit scores and financial guidance are among the top concerns for this generation. An estimated 53 percent of millennials report not having someone they trust for financial guidance and only 8 percent trust institutions for guidance.

Nearly half of the generation is open to swapping their bank, credit card company or brokerage account and a third describe their current bank in unflattering terms -- 68 percent do not feel like they are understood by their bank.

Image Credit: CNBC | Source: Facebook

Some millennials shy away from credit cards, with 25 percent believing that such cards will worsen their financial standing. However, 46 percent note that the main reason they use credit cards is to help build credit, while 36 percent say it helps to increase their financial flexibility. Only 8 percent cite rewards as a reason to use credit cards.

In fact, 57 percent of millennials would prefer to pay with cash than credit.

Millennials are redefining financial success, according to Facebook. Some 46 percent believe that financial success means being debt free. Owning a home was considered a top priority by 21 percent of millennials, while only 13 percent cite being able to retire are their main financial priority.

More from Entrepreneur

David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Millennials

How Entrepreneurs Can Navigate a Quarter-Life Crisis

Millennials

Virtually Healthy: 5 Reasons Why Millennials Aren't As Well As They Think

Ready For Anything

12 Ways to Connect With Millennial Employees