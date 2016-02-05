How Women Watch the Super Bowl (Infographic)

February 5, 2016 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

If you’re gearing up to watch the Broncos and Panthers battle for glory on the gridiron this Sunday, you’re not alone. And it’s not only men who will be tuning in to Super Bowl 50, either. A reported 80 percent of women plan to watch the game, according to a survey by product discovery and reviews platform Influenster.

While 57 percent of the more than 6,000 women surveyed say they watch the Super Bowl for the game itself, 73 percent watch it for the commercials and 63 percent watch it for the halftime show.

Check out the infographic below for a breakdown on which commercial categories women pay attention to most and which ad spots are most memorable.

