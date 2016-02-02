OpenTable's 100 Most Romantic Restaurants in America

February 2, 2016 2 min read

Trying to find a great restaurant to take your "butter" half on Valentine’s Day? OpenTable’s got the spread after releasing its list of “100 Most Romantic Restaurants in America.”

California had the most featured places, with 15, followed by New York and Virginia, both with eight. Other notable eateries came from Colorado, Arizona, Florida and Texas, as well as Hawaii, Nevada, North Carolina and Ohio, among others.

American and French dishes dominated the list, but steakhouses and Italian spots were also prominent contenders. And while good food was certainly a factor, exceptional ambience was the real determinant for restaurants and their zest for love and romance. The spots, from a total of 33 states, ranged from historic buildings, cozy inns, luxury resorts to restaurants with killer views.

"Food is inextricably -- and deliciously -- tied to love and romance," Caroline Potter, OpenTable's chief dining officer, said in a press release. "This year's honorees represent the perfect places for diners to savor their love, whether it's marking a moment in time or creating a new shared memory over fine fare in an intimate and special setting."

The app, one of the leading providers of online restaurant reservations, created the list based on more than 5 million reviews by verified users for more than 20,000 restaurants across the country.

Information was collected from verified user reviews between Dec. 7, 2014 and Dec. 6, 2015. Qualifying restaurants were considered based on a minimum “overall” score and number of reviews. A spot on the alphabetical list was determined regarding the percentage of reviews with “romantic” as a special feature.

On average, the service seats more than 17 million diners a month for more than 33,0000 restaurants and has generated more than 36 million reviews since it released in 2008.

Click here to see the list.