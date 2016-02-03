My Queue

Ask the Expert

Have a Burning Business Question? Ask Our Branding Expert: Laura Ries.

Have a Burning Business Question? Ask Our Branding Expert: Laura Ries.
Image credit: Shutterstock
Entrepreneur Staff
Special Projects Director and Founder of This Dog's Life
2 min read

Branding is what differentiates a company from the rest of the pack. From the logo design to the message and marketing tactics, companies need to create an identity that attracts customers and gives them visibility within their market. But coming up with a branding strategy isn't easy.  Fortunately, we have Laura Ries to provide some insight.

Ries is a leading marketing strategist, bestselling author and television personality, frequently appearing on shows including O’Reilly Factor and Squawk Box. The books she has authored, or co-authored, include The 22 Immutable Laws of Branding, The Origin of Brand, Visual Hammer and her latest, Battlecry, which outlines five tactics for increasing the effectiveness of a company's logo or tagline.

Related: 4 Tactics for Making Your New Business Seem More Established

For her day-to-day work, she, along with her father Al, are the co-founders of Atlanta-based focus-consultancy firm Ries & Ries, where they help brands find and define their focus. The duo have worked with companies across industries, including Microsoft, Ford, Disney and Frito-Lay, among others.

Because of her achievements, Ries has received a number of accolades including the Atlanta Business Chronicle giving her a spot on its "40 Under 40" list, and in 2009, readers of Advertising Age named her book The 22 Immutable Laws of Branding the third most important marketing book. (Her father's book, Positioning, was number one.)

Related: Why Small Businesses Need Strong Logos

We are thrilled to have Ries as our expert for the month of February. As an entrepreneur, Ries understands the struggles other face when it comes to branding and is thrilled to offer up advice. She is looking to take your questions on an array of branding topics, including marketing strategies, design, advertising, taglines and positioning. 

Submit your questions by tweeting us, using the hashtag #ENTexpert. One topic will be selected by the editors of Entrepreneur and addressed by Ries in a weekly writeup. 

Related: 6 Ways to Stand Out in a World That Won't Shut Up

 

