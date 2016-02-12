My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Ready For Anything

You Can Turn a Prima Donna Into a Performer Without Drawbacks

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
You Can Turn a Prima Donna Into a Performer Without Drawbacks
Image credit: Shutterstock
Guest Writer
Writer, Coach, Lover of Entrepreneurship
5 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

A friend of mine recently went through a legal battle with a former employee of his firm. No one wants to say “I told you so,” but the signs were certainly there.

From the beginning this guy had displayed all the traits of a “prima donna.” While he had certainly worked his tail off to bring the organization to the level of success it now enjoys, he showed little value for the others in the organization who made that success possible. While he had contributed good ideas, he belittled the ideas contributed by others. While he had been an effective spokesperson, he did not give credit to the people who were building the deliverable he represented. When the company reached a pivotal point in its growth, he believed his vote should count for more than anyone else’s. When he learned that was not going to be the case he blew up like the ticking time bomb he was.

Now, you might think I’m totally down on the guy. I’m not. He was a fantastic fit for the role and his contributions were significant. But he was a prima donna being treated as a performer, and a showdown was bound to happen. Prima donnas can be outstanding team members, if you know how to recognize and manage them.

Prima donnas believe their role is the most important.

The thing to know about prima donnas is that they often are top performers. Their ego drive demands that they do the work. The problem is that their ego also demands that their performance not only be valued, but that it be recognized as more valuable than anyone else’s even if the efforts of others are making their own success possible.

This is destructive to morale, even if the other people on the team just shrug and say “I don’t care about the spotlight, let him have it.” Because it isn’t just about the spotlight, it’s about recognition and compensation. And when that isn’t distributed fairly no one really feels like upping the ante on their contribution.

Had they set boundaries with this person from the beginning, that all contributions were essential to the success of the startup and that all team members had to be rewarded according to their contributions, it’s likely that the prima donna would have stuck in out and stayed in check. But as time went by and his demands for more recognition were met over and over he naturally believed his own press and concluded that he deserved a bigger piece of the financial pie as well.

Never feed a prima donna’s ego just because no one else minds. That’s like tossing your company’s capital into a black hole, because you will never have enough of anything to fill that void. Reward them fairly, but refuse demands that go above what you can extend to everyone even if no one else seems to care.

Related: Your Best Employee Is Your Weakest Link

Do they refuse to be held to the same standards as the rest of your team?

Are you overlooking it when your prima donna doesn't attend mandatory team meetings? Not following systems and best practices, same thing? Are you adjusting procedures this person finds tedious and cumbersome? 

The key with a prima donna, if you want to keep them, is to be fair but firm, and consistent from the beginning. Like children (and most adults) they’re fans of the “one inch is an invitation to a mile” theory. The difference is that getting the mile feeds their sense of being special. They do what they want and enjoy it, so having it taken away once they have gained it is a huge blow to the ego. If you don’t want to face a temper tantrum or pout fest later, don’t give them an inch today.

Related: Key Person Insurance

Do they put their own achievements above the achievements of the team as a whole?

All performers care about their personal achievements and meeting their individual goals. But the prima donna believes that the structure of the organization should be designed to help them reach their goals, even if that compromises the ability of other team members to reach the goals they’ve set. Some friendly competition within an organization can be healthy, even fun. But with a prima donna it won’t be friendly or healthy, and you can bet it won’t be fun. You may find that your prima donna is most valuable, and even happiest, in a role with little or no interdependency with other team members. If that isn’t practical, just make sure you are consistently holding them accountable for both their performance goals and their impact on the goals of the organization.

Ultimately, managing a prima donna is walking a razor’s edge between protecting their fragile, needy ego without feeding it. But, if you can keep that balance you’ll find them to be some of the best performers you could ever hire.

Related: 4 Steps to Take When a Key Employee Quits

More from Entrepreneur

Corene Summers helps clients advancing their health, careers and lives overall through reducing stress, tension and optimizing sleep.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Effective Leadership

Entrepreneur Voices on Effective Leadership

Buy From
The Hero Factor

The Hero Factor

Buy From
Total Alignment

Total Alignment

Buy From
The Business of Good

The Business of Good

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Managing Employees

How to Be the Leader Your Employees Want to See Walk in the Door

Ready For Anything

Finding Your Ideal Job Candidates in Minutes

Ready For Anything

The Myth of Low-Level Tasks