My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Legal

French Court Rules Facebook Can Be Sued for Censorship in Nude Painting Case

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Entrepreneur Staff
Staff Writer. Covers leadership, media, technology and culture.
2 min read

Facebook has more than 1 billion users all over the world, but per the company’s terms  and conditions, it can only be sued in the state of California.

A recent legal ruling in a Parisian censorship case regarding a nude painting, however, just set a precedent that could allow the social-media giant to be tried outside of the U.S.

Back in 2011, Frederic Durand-Baissas, a 57-year-old teacher from Paris, discovered that his Facebook account had been deleted immediately after he posted a well-known nude painting by 19th century painter Gustave Courbet, called L'Origine du Monde (The Origin of the World).

Related: Why Facebook Says Your Video Ads Should Be Silent

Durand-Baissas sued the company, demanding it restore his account and pay him 20,000 euros (around $25,000) in damages. Facebook's legal team argued that the case could only go before a court in Santa Clara, Calif., where the company is headquartered, because of a provision in the site's terms and conditions. Last year, a high court in Paris ruled that the case should be heard in France, and last week, a Paris appeals court upheld that decision.

Stephane Cottineau, Durand-Baissas' attorney, told the Associated Press the upheld ruling shows "web giants that they will have now to answer for their possible faults in French courts." The decision could open the door for other lawsuits to proceed against the company outside the U.S.

Related: Facebook May Have a Ridesharing Service in the Works

 

The case also highlights the tricky tightrope Facebook must walk when it comes to issues of pornography and censorship. In their community standards, Facebook says that it “restricts the display of nudity because some audiences within our global community may be sensitive to this type of content -- particularly because of their cultural background or age."

However, while the social giant says it makes a practice of removing nude photos of people, it also says it is permissible to post "photographs of paintings, sculptures, and other art that depicts nude figures."

More from Entrepreneur

Dustin's experience and expertise can help you monetize your message, build a marketing strategy and connect with influencers.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Legal

Why Big-Name Investors Like Mark Cuban Are Disrupting the Legal Profession

Illinois Makes it Legal to Replace Opioids with Marijuana

Ready For Anything

ICE Audit: Are You and Your Employees at Risk?