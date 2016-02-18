My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Accelerators

Within 10 Years, the Number of Accelerator Programs in the U.S. Has Increased Tenfold

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Within 10 Years, the Number of Accelerator Programs in the U.S. Has Increased Tenfold
Image credit: Shutterstock
Senior Entrepreneurship Writer at CNBC
3 min read

The pace of growth of accelerator programs has accelerated greatly during the past decade.

There are more than 170 accelerator programs -- which offer early-stage startups investment and mentorship in exchange for equity -- in the United States right now and that’s more than 10 times the 16 accelerator programs there were in 2008. Every year from 2008 to 2014, the number of accelerators in the U.S. jumped by an average of 50 percent, according to a recent research report from Ian Hathaway, a senior fellow in the Metropolitan Policy Program at the Brookings Institution.  

That’s a pretty impressive growth rate, especially given that the time period that saw that rapid growth includes the Great Recession, when the economy all but was ground to a standstill and credit markets nearly froze.

Click to Enlarge+
Accelerator charts

 

Perhaps equally as impressive is that these 170 accelerators are geographically distributed throughout the country. Yes, there is startup activity outside of New York City and Silicon Valley!

Related: Why Single Women Are Quicker to Jump Into Entrepreneurship

Those regional accelerators are key parts of catalyzing the local entrepreneurial culture. “Accelerators have become increasingly popular elements of the regional growth infrastructure, and are viewed as playing a key role in the scaling-up of growth-oriented entrepreneurial ventures -- including by federal, state, and local government,” says Hathaway in a blog post about his research.

The average valuation of a company backed by an accelerator is $7.1 million, according to the Brookings Institution research. To be sure, that includes some blockbuster hits and some flops, but even still, a $7.1 million average is worth a hat tip. And those accelerator-backed companies that went on to receive venture funding have an average valuation of $90 million, according to the report. Blockbuster startup success stories that were born in accelerators include the likes of Airbnb and Dropbox.

Related: Women Raise More Money With Crowdfunding, Research Shows

“Early evidence points to the potential for substantial benefits” of accelerators, says Hathaway. “Done well, these programs can be effective at helping some of our most high-potential companies reach goals more quickly and assuredly.”

For a brief review of how an accelerator investment differs from that of an angel investor or incubator, have a peek at the chart from the report, embedded below.

Click to Enlarge+
Accelerator charts

 

Related: A New Kind of Financing That Doesn't Involve Taking on Debt or Giving Away Equity

More from Entrepreneur

Amina AlTai teaches entrepreneurs and intrapreneurs how to balance a thriving career, body and mind.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
The Tax and Legal Playbook

The Tax and Legal Playbook

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won\'t Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won\'t Tell You

Buy From
Impact Pricing

Impact Pricing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Accelerators

The 3 Most Essential Points to Keep in Mind for Your Next Accelerator Pitch

Want to Join a Women-Only Accelerator? Read This First.

Accelerators

Startup Accelerators Aren't Banking on Exits Any More