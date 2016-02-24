My Queue

Project Grow

These New Under Armour Ads Will Remind You That Glory Is a Result of Focus

Senior Entrepreneurship Writer at CNBC
Entrepreneurs and elite athletes have a lot in common. They are glorified, idolized and celebrated for doing what other mere mortals only talk about and hashtag-dream about on Instagram.

There’s another side of success, though. Day in and day out, entrepreneurs and athletes make the decision to forgo other activities to focus on work. That grueling daily commitment goes without external validation. It has to come from within.

Image Credit: Under Armour

That’s why the Under Armour RULE YOURSELF campaign, while featuring and celebrating athletes, is also an inspiring nod to the journey of an entrepreneur.

Related: Why Letting Go Is Key to This Athlete-Turned-Entrepreneur's Success

If you need a bit of inspiration, have a look at the two newest ads, embedded below, that feature members of USA Gymnastics Women’s National Team and Netherlands football star Memphis Depay. The themes for the spots are JOMO (the joy of missing out) and, “It’s what you do in the dark that puts you in the light.”

Image Credit: Under Armour

A wee note. This reporter has nothing at stake in Under Armour. But, as a former ballet dancer, I am probably a bit biased to appreciate the glory and struggle of sweat equity. Either way, watch these two commercials and get pumped up for your day.

Related: A Look Inside An Unlikely Journey: From Olympic Skier and NFL Player to Tech Entrepreneur

Related: Don't Let Wins and Losses Get to Your Head

