What's Behind the SpaceX Launch Delay -- Start Up Your Day Roundup

February 25, 2016 2 min read

Looking for the latest headlines in small business, innovation and tech? Our Start Up Your Day recaps are posted every morning to keep you current.

Reading, writing, coding. Chicago has become the first U.S. city to make computer science a core subject. Currently half the city’s public high schools offer computer science, Code.org reports.

Uber’s latest move. The ridesharing giant confirmed it would launch a new research facility in Pittsburgh that will include a test track for self-driving cars, according to the Pittsburgh Business Times.

Airbnb comes clean. The rental home marketplace admitted to pruning its listings before sending the data to New York State legislators last year. The company is accused of running unregulated hotels in cities like New York and San Francisco where housing is already difficult, according to Bloomberg.

Lego man evolves. The toy company announced a stay-at-home dad figurine this month, one of several new figurines to reflect modern lifestyles, NBC reports.

Not quite ready to launch. SpaceX delayed the launch of its satellite yesterday due to high winds and tornado warnings. The satellite could boost network coverage for remote regions in countries such as India and the Philippines, says CNN.com.