International Space Station Crew Returns Home Today. See Photos of Their Year in Space

Today, March 1, the International Space Station’s first one-year crew, comprised of NASA astronaut Scott Kelly and Russian cosmonaut Mikhail Kornienko, will return home after spending 340 days in space.

The men will start traveling back to earth tomorrow afternoon at 4:15 pm EST and are expected to land in Kazakhstan at 11:27 pm EST.

Kelly broke the record (previously 215 days) for most time spent in space by a United States astronaut back in October, and has logged a total of 520 days in space over four missions.

During this period Kelly and his identical twin brother Mark, also a former astronaut, have been the subjects of a unique and comprehensive twins study that examines what happens to the body in space versus on earth. The rationale behind Kelly and Kornienko’s one-year mission is to gauge how astronauts will fare on a trip to Mars, which could potentially last more than 500 days.

During Scott Kelly’s year in space, the astronaut took daily stunning photos of his surroundings to share with all of us back on Earth. Below are a handful of these images from his time on board the ISS.

Well, this brings back distant memories. Seems like a year ago. Today's Sokol suit fit check. #YearInSpace pic.twitter.com/Qr7vB21Aw7 — Scott Kelly (@StationCDRKelly) February 24, 2016

Fix was pretty easy, but the rest always a challenge. With great team on earth we got it done safely. #YearInSpace pic.twitter.com/tOcktp1EQ6 — Scott Kelly (@StationCDRKelly) December 21, 2015