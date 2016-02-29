My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Project Grow

International Space Station Crew Returns Home Today. See Photos of Their Year in Space

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
International Space Station Crew Returns Home Today. See Photos of Their Year in Space
Image credit: Nasa
NASA Astronaut Scott Kelly and Russian Cosmonaut Mikhail Kornienko
Entrepreneur Staff
Staff Writer. Covers leadership, media, technology and culture.
3 min read

Today, March 1, the International Space Station’s first one-year crew, comprised of NASA astronaut Scott Kelly and Russian cosmonaut Mikhail Kornienko, will return home after spending 340 days in space.

The men will start traveling back to earth tomorrow afternoon at 4:15 pm EST and are expected to land in Kazakhstan at 11:27 pm EST.

Kelly broke the record (previously 215 days) for most time spent in space by a United States astronaut back in October, and has logged a total of 520 days in space over four missions.

Related: NASA Building Telescope 100 Times More Powerful Than Hubble

During this period Kelly and his identical twin brother Mark, also a former astronaut, have been the subjects of a unique and comprehensive twins study that examines what happens to the body in space versus on earth. The rationale behind Kelly and Kornienko’s one-year mission is to gauge how astronauts will fare on a trip to Mars, which could potentially last more than 500 days.

During Scott Kelly’s year in space, the astronaut took daily stunning photos of his surroundings to share with all of us back on Earth. Below are a handful of these images from his time on board the ISS.  

 

More from Entrepreneur

New York Times bestselling author Nicole Lapin can help you pitch your brand to press and strengthen your media training.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

NASA

NASA Preps to 'Touch' the Sun With Parker Solar Probe

Project Grow

10 Stunning, Out-of-This-World Photos From NASA's New Library

NASA

Help Astronauts Poop in Space