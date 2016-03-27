My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Ready For Anything

How to Avoid Micromanaging

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
How to Avoid Micromanaging
Image credit: Shutterstock
Magazine Contributor
Entrepreneur Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the April 2016 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

How do I run a tight ship without micromanaging my staff?

“If you’re a business owner doing a lot of hovering,” says Cynthia Kay, who founded her Grand Rapids-based media production and consulting firm 29 years ago, “either you’ve got the wrong people or you need an attitude adjustment.” But before heads roll, follow her guide to becoming a sage mentor rather than an unholy nag.

1. Establish procedures -- for hiring, production, distribution, customer service, all of it. Then write them down and share them with employees. Kay conducts “scenario training” to teach her staff how to respond to every conceivable occurrence. “I’m consistently saying, ‘What do we do here? What’s the policy here?’”
she says.

2. Try new technology. What “appropriate technology” can help you stay abreast of your employees and your company? Kay suggests giving lots of new tools a whirl, be they for communication, organization or more. Spend a month with a trial version, and see whether it suits your needs.

3. Turn employees into partners. In mindset, that is. Consult them on operational decisions. Kay consults all seven of her full-time staffers on purchasing decisions, for example. “When they get invested and act like owners,” she says, “I don’t have to worry about them making bad decisions.”

More from Entrepreneur

Jason's expertise and experience can help you with storytelling, motivation, and pitching your business to media.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Effective Leadership

Entrepreneur Voices on Effective Leadership

Buy From
The Hero Factor

The Hero Factor

Buy From
Total Alignment

Total Alignment

Buy From
The Business of Good

The Business of Good

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Ready For Anything

How to Avoid Micromanaging

Ready For Anything

The Hard Truths to Tell Yourself About Delegating Responsibility

Ready For Anything

Quiz: Are You a Micromanager? (Infographic)