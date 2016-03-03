My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Crowdsourcing

What Kylie Jenner's Hair Color Can Teach Brands About the Power of Crowdsourcing

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
What Kylie Jenner's Hair Color Can Teach Brands About the Power of Crowdsourcing
Image credit: DFree | Shutterstock.com
Kylie Jenner arrives to the Billboard Music Awards
Guest Writer
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Reality-star-turned-supermodel Kendall Jenner, a natural brunette, unveiled freshly dyed blonde locks when she walked in the Balmain show on Thursday.

The Twitterverse promptly went crazy:

To be fair, in terms of hair-dye-meets-reality-TV celebrity news, it was already a big week. On Tuesday, Kendall’s little sister, Kylie, turned to Twitter to help her answer an important question: what shade of blue should she dye her hair next?

The 18 year old received so many responses from her 14.6 million Twitter followers that she created a poll:

Say what you will about the Kardashians, but the sisters has perfected the art of using social media to build a following and gain traction for their products, whether that’s their reality TV show or a host of businesses, from mobile games to hair extensions.

Kylie, the clan’s youngest, is no slouch at this game. Alongside her Twitter followers, she has amassed 53.2 million followers on Instagram, more than 11 million likes on her Facebook page and recently broke the record for the most-viewed account on Snapchat. She frequently harnesses all four platforms to promote whatever she happens to be selling at the moment.

Kylie’s hair tweet may be silly, but it’s also a deft way to connect with and engage her audience. Brands looking to beef up their own following should consider doing the same.

If you still aren’t convinced, take it from Shark Tank’s Daymond John. The fashion mogul is a firm believer in the power of embedding consumers in the product design process by routinely asking for style preferences over social media. Whenever possible, engage in shout outs, such as “here are the colors I’m going for -- which ones do you like? Hey, tell me what you dislike,” he told us last year.

Unlike Kylie though, it helps to actually incorporate customer feedback.

Based on a rather cryptic tweet, despite overwhelming poll results it appears Kylie isn’t going the teal route after all.

More from Entrepreneur

Learn to be a better leader and develop successful marketing and branding strategies with Dr. Patti Fletcher's help.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Facebook Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Facebook Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Instagram for Business

Ultimate Guide to Instagram for Business

Buy From
No B.S. Guide to Direct Response Social Media Marketing

No B.S. Guide to Direct Response Social Media Marketing

Buy From
Success Secrets of the Social Media Marketing Superstars

Success Secrets of the Social Media Marketing Superstars

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Crowdsourcing

The New World of Innovation-as-a-Service

Crowdsourcing

5-Step Guide to Crowdsourcing Like a Pro

Crowdsourcing

What Kylie Jenner's Hair Color Can Teach Brands About the Power of Crowdsourcing