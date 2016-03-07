Here Is How Leaders and Influencers Reacted to Nancy Reagan's Death on Social Media

March 7, 2016 3 min read

Nancy Reagan, one of America's most influential first ladies, has passed away at the age of 94. The cause of her death was congestive heart failure, according to Joanne Drake, a spokeswoman with the Reagan Library. Said Drake in a statement, "Mrs. Reagan will be buried at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California, next to her husband, Ronald Wilson Reagan, who died on June 5, 2004." Here is a look at how leaders and influencers reacted to her passing on social media.

Nancy Reagan, the wife of a truly great President, was an amazing woman. She will be missed! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 6, 2016

RIP Nancy Reagan. Thanks for your leadership, example and class pic.twitter.com/uAXKgTQkMx — Brendon Burchard (@BrendonBurchard) March 6, 2016

Nancy Reagan was one of my heroes. She served as First Lady with unbelievable power, class and grace and left her mark on the world. (1/2) — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) March 6, 2016

She's with her Ronnie now, but those of us she left behind will miss her dearly. (2/2) — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) March 6, 2016

This is a sad day for America. Nancy Reagan had a good heart, and she will be dearly missed. pic.twitter.com/IXbgObtjtd — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) March 6, 2016

Jimmy Carter on the death of Nancy Reagan: pic.twitter.com/F33Cukc12H — West Wing Reports (@WestWingReport) March 6, 2016

Nancy Reagan will be remembered for her deep passion for this nation and love for her husband, Ronald. The Reagan family is in our prayers. — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) March 6, 2016

I will always be grateful to Nancy Reagan for her leadership on stem cells. Class, grace and guts. Rest in peace. — Michael J. Fox (@realmikefox) March 6, 2016

A woman is like a tea bag, you can not tell how strong she is until you put her in hot water.



--Nancy Reagan pic.twitter.com/8OsE2MmN5Y — Vala Afshar (@ValaAfshar) March 6, 2016

Nancy Reagan was a wonderful, elegant First Lady who loved her husband more than life itself. #RIPdearNancy pic.twitter.com/vXosZ8mcNH — Katie Couric (@katiecouric) March 6, 2016

Nancy Reagan was an example to us all of graciousness, loyalty & dignity. RIP. https://t.co/SHXZWi50l8 pic.twitter.com/ExDKJwNZV2 — John McCain (@SenJohnMcCain) March 6, 2016

Today our nation mourns the loss of Nancy Reagan, a true example of integrity and grace. My prayers are with the entire Reagan family. — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) March 6, 2016

My thoughts & prayers are with Nancy Reagan's family and friends. Very sad to learn of her passing. — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) March 6, 2016

Nancy Reagan a true hero in the last days of the president's life. Always fiercely protective of him. Superb role model in later years -BO'R — Bill O'Reilly (@oreillyfactor) March 6, 2016

I sat near #Nancy Reagan once and felt like a teenager seeing one of my idols. She was a BOSS. #RIPNancy — Elizabeth Banks (@ElizabethBanks) March 6, 2016

#NancyReagan was some kind of gal! Warm & wonderful. Always had her husband's best interest. We'll miss you. pic.twitter.com/uXJVJ9D19w — Larry King (@kingsthings) March 6, 2016

