Ready For Anything

8 Motivational Peyton Manning Quotes

Entrepreneur Staff
1 min read

As the Broncos and Colts Super Bowl-winning quarterback Peyton Manning rides off into the sunset, take a look at some of Manning's most inspirational quotes. It was this winning mindset that helped his teams achieve greatness.

1. Pressure is something you feel when you don’t know what the hell you’re doing.

2. The most valuable player is the one who makes the most players valuable.

3. If you work hard and you play well, all of those critics will quiet themselves pretty quickly.

4. I’ve never left the field saying, ‘I could have done more to get ready.’ And that gives me peace of mind.

5. It takes 20 years to build a reputation and five minutes to ruin it.

6. It’s not wanting to win that makes you a winner; it’s refusing to fail.

7. Being there every week for my teammates is really important to me. It’s about accountability.

8. Boy, do I hate to lose.

