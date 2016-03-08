8 Motivational Peyton Manning Quotes

March 8, 2016 1 min read

As the Broncos and Colts Super Bowl-winning quarterback Peyton Manning rides off into the sunset, take a look at some of Manning's most inspirational quotes. It was this winning mindset that helped his teams achieve greatness.

1. Pressure is something you feel when you don’t know what the hell you’re doing. 2. The most valuable player is the one who makes the most players valuable. 3. If you work hard and you play well, all of those critics will quiet themselves pretty quickly.

