My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Food

Pancakes! Check Out These Deals and Freebies for National Pancake Day 2016.

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
3 min read
This story originally appeared on Fortune Magazine

America may be fractured on a number of issues these days, but there’s one thing we can all stand behind: Pancakes are delicious.

On March 8, we celebrate this fine breakfast food (that sometimes works just as well for other meals) on National Pancake Day. It’s a day that’s largely identified with IHOP, though other restaurants have gotten in on the action as well.

GoBankingRates has a complete list of restaurants offering deals, but here’s a list of some of the best bargains you can expect:

IHOP

This is ground central for free pancakes. The chain hands out a complimentary short stack of buttermilk pancakes to anyone who wants one from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. It’s also the company’s biggest philanthropic effort of the year. Guests are encouraged to donate what they would have spent for that meal to the Children’s Miracle Network Hospital. If they make a donation of $5 or more, they’ll get a coupon good for $5 off their next visit. That’s basically two meals for free for a token charitable donation.

And in Chamblee, Ga., IHOP patrons could have their pancakes made by Miss America.

Waffle House

Waffles may be considered the arch-rival of pancakes, but Waffle House isn’t letting the day go by unnoticed. Guests who visit March 8 can use this coupon for a free order of hash browns. (You’ll have to pay extra to get ’em scattered, smothered, and covered, though.)

Denny’s

Denny’s doesn’t formally recognize National Pancake Day, but it’s not going to cede the day’s breakfast business to IHOP. The chain is offering 20 percent off a party’s entire check with this downloadable coupon.

Peet’s Coffee & Tea

Once again, you’ll need to print a coupon, but the chain that predates Starbuck’s is offering half off of any beverage between noon and 5 p.m. now through March 9. And there’s not much that goes better with pancakes than a piping hot cup of coffee.

Noah’s New York Bagels/Einstein Bros. Bagels

Prefer your breakfast starches a bit more portable? These two bagel chains (which are owned by the same parent company) are making it a little cheaper. Both have coupons offering 20 percent off of your purchase. The Noah’s coupon expires on March 8, while Einstein Bros. gives you until the 16th to get a schmear.

More from Entrepreneur

Jon Horowitz is dedicated to helping brands with grow their social footprint by aligning with influencers and creating innovative content.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Food

Some Entrepreneurs Are Getting Literal About 'Eat What You Kill'

Food

Weird Job Alert! This Guy Is the Guardian of Futuristic Ham.

Food

Whether You're Running a Business or Cooking a Steak, Doing Less Can Be Your Best Tactic, Says This Food Entrepreneur