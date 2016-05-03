My Queue

Pop Culture

'Hamilton' Sets Record with 16 Tony Nominations

'Hamilton' Sets Record with 16 Tony Nominations
Image credit: The White House | Twitter
Entrepreneur Staff
Staff Writer. Covers leadership, media, technology and culture.
2 min read

You thought it was hard to get tickets before? Hamilton, the hottest show on Broadway, just got hotter. The acclaimed musical was awarded the 2016 Pulitzer Prize for Drama and this morning received a record-breaking 16 Tony Award nominations

The show banked $32 million dollars worth of ticket sales before the curtain went up its first night on Broadway this summer, and has made a lot more since. The cheapest tickets on Stubhub hover around $500 a pop. Still, the cast has made a viral tradition of providing the hopeful fans outside the Richard Rodgers Theatre with a unique performance while they await the results of the $10 dollar #Ham4Ham lottery program.

Last month, Lin-Manuel Miranda, the writer and star of Hamilton, and the show's absurdly talented cast headed to The White House on Monday for a student workshop, Q&A and performance.

But Miranda, who first debuted music from the show at a White House event in 2009, just couldn’t end the visit without freestyling in the Rose Garden, with a little help from the commander in chief himself.

Related: 'Nerds,' a Musical Chronicling the Ascent of Bill Gates and Steve Jobs, Is Coming to Broadway

Check out Miranda’s impressive freestyle above, and watch the president’s remarks here.

