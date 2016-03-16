Should Uber and Lyft Get in the Carpool Lane Together? -- Start Up Your Day Roundup

March 16, 2016 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Looking for the latest headlines in small business, innovation and tech? Our Start Up Your Day recaps are posted every morning to keep you current.

A change of heart. Less than 24 hours after Microsoft booted a cloud sharing company as a sponsor from its upcoming tech conference, the company changed its mind and reinvited the startup. Business Insider has more.

What would you do with $2 billion? If your startup needs a few ideas, Accel’s got a couple suggestions.

Friends, not rivals? Lyft and Uber have been long been fierce competitors but a new study suggests business would be better if the two ride sharing companies became allies.

If you see something, say something. In Japan, Airbnb has unveiled a way for neighbors to complain to the service if hosts’ guests get too rowdy, reports The Verge. The feature should launch in the U.S. next month.

Switching things up. The average Instagram user misses out on about 70 percent of the content in their news feed. To remedy the problem, the photo-sharing application announced plans to change the order of posts in the feed based on your level of interest, according to TechCrunch.

The last word (for now). Apple filed its final response before it faces off against the FBI in federal court over issues of privacy and encryption. Business Insider has the entire brief.

Do as I say. Looking for a good read? Warren Buffett made a list of 18 books he thinks everyone should check out.