My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Start Up Your Day

Should Uber and Lyft Get in the Carpool Lane Together? -- Start Up Your Day Roundup

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Should Uber and Lyft Get in the Carpool Lane Together? -- Start Up Your Day Roundup
Image credit: Uber | Lyft
Staff writer. Frequently covers franchise news and food trends.
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Looking for the latest headlines in small business, innovation and tech? Our Start Up Your Day recaps are posted every morning to keep you current.

A change of heart. Less than 24 hours after Microsoft booted a cloud sharing company as a sponsor from its upcoming tech conference, the company changed its mind and reinvited the startup. Business Insider has more.

What would you do with $2 billion? If your startup needs a few ideas, Accel’s got a couple suggestions.

Friends, not rivals? Lyft and Uber have been long been fierce competitors but a new study suggests business would be better if the two ride sharing companies became allies.

If you see something, say something. In Japan, Airbnb has unveiled a way for neighbors to complain to the service if hosts’ guests get too rowdy, reports The Verge. The feature should launch in the U.S. next month.

Switching things up. The average Instagram user misses out on about 70 percent of the content in their news feed. To remedy the problem, the photo-sharing application announced plans to change the order of posts in the feed based on your level of interest, according to TechCrunch.

The last word (for now). Apple filed its final response before it faces off against the FBI in federal court over issues of privacy and encryption. Business Insider has the entire brief.

Do as I say. Looking for a good read? Warren Buffett made a list of 18 books he thinks everyone should check out.

More from Entrepreneur

Jason's expertise and experience can help you with storytelling, motivation, and pitching your business to media.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Start Up Your Day

Mobile Users Are Spending More Time Playing Pokémon Go Than on Facebook -- Start Up Your Day Roundup

Start Up Your Day

Apple Is Planning a 'Planet of the Apps' Reality Show -- Start Up Your Day Roundup

Start Up Your Day

Elon Musk Is Working on a 'Top Secret Tesla Masterplan' -- Start Up Your Day Roundup