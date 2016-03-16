My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Legal

Hacker Who Stole Nude Jennifer Lawrence Selfies Pleads Guilty

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Hacker Who Stole Nude Jennifer Lawrence Selfies Pleads Guilty
Image credit: Photograph by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin—FilmMagic/Getty Images
Actress Jennifer Lawrence.
2 min read
This story originally appeared on Fortune Magazine

A man from Pennsylvania has pled guilty to felony computer hacking, after being caught in the investigation into the so-called “Celebgate” hack of 2014.

The Celebgate incident saw the nude selfies of many female celebrities, such as Jennifer Lawrence, widely shared online. The victims’ photos had been backed up to the cloud storage accounts associated with their smartphones, and someone had gotten into those accounts and stolen the shots.

Ryan Collins of Lancaster has now been charged with computer hacking, with a recommended prison term of 18 months. According to a Justice Department statement, he pled guilty to a felony violation of the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act.

Collins accessed at least 50 iCloud accounts and 72 Gmail accounts.

It’s not entirely clear whether Collins was the one who leaked or shared the Celebgate photos themselves, as investigators could find no evidence that this was the case.

However, he was caught as part of the probe into that incident. In 2014, he had used standard phishing techniques on his victims, sending them emails that purported to come from Apple or Google, in order to get them to divulge their usernames and passwords.

“After illegally accessing the email accounts, Collins obtained personal information including nude photographs and videos, according to his plea agreement,” the statement read. “In some instances, Collins would use a software program to download the entire contents of the victims’ Apple iCloud backups.”

How can people protect themselves from this kind of violation? It’s hard to argue with the recommendation of the FBI’s David Bowdich in that statement: “[We] strongly encourage users of Internet-connected devices to strengthen passwords and to be skeptical when replying to emails asking for personal information.”

More from Entrepreneur

Dustin's experience and expertise can help you monetize your message, build a marketing strategy and connect with influencers.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Legal

This App Helps You Write Your Will On Your Terms

Legal

Why Big-Name Investors Like Mark Cuban Are Disrupting the Legal Profession

Legal

Meet the Real Justice League: 10 Entrepreneurs Helping Average People Navigate the Legal System