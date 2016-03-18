My Queue

Start Up Your Day

Start Up Your Day

How Facebook Founder Mark Zuckerberg Approaches Every Problem -- Start Up Your Day Roundup

Staff writer. Frequently covers franchise news and food trends.
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Looking for the latest headlines in small business, innovation and tech? Our Start Up Your Day recaps are posted every morning to keep you current.

The right question. A former Facebook employee said that in the company’s early days, founder Mark Zuckerberg approached each problem by asking the same question: “Does it help us grow?”

More followers than you. The Pope is slated to join Instagram on Saturday. You’ll be able to find him under the profile name “Franciscus,” according to CNN.  

Time to get on-trend. At this year’s Baselworld, the annual Swiss watch and jewelry show renowned for highlighting high-end mechanical timepieces, Fossil, Nixon and Michael Kors all launched new wearable lines, reports The Verge.

One fewer delivery boy. Domino’s has repurposed military robots for pizza delivery in Australia, according to The Guardian.  

A minimum viable product. Kanye West dropped his new album “Life of Pablo” and continues to tweak it, in real time, based on audience and personal feedback. TechCrunch explains why this practice will eventually become more common.

It's time to mourn. Lifehacker reports that Tweetdeck for Windows will soon be no more. You’ve got until April 15th to say your goodbyes.

