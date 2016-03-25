My Queue

Trolls Turned Microsoft's Chatbot into a Sex-Crazed Racist -- Start Up Your Day Roundup

Trolls Turned Microsoft's Chatbot into a Sex-Crazed Racist -- Start Up Your Day Roundup
Image credit: Microsoft
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Looking for the latest headlines in small business, innovation and tech? Our Start Up Your Day recaps are posted every morning to keep you current.

Sky riding. Going to Coachella? You can now book a six-seat helicopter through Uber for $4,170, according to Business Insider.

Bad robot. Microsoft is “making adjustments” after a Twitter bot it designed to learn from its users turned into a profane sex-crazed racist. The project, created by a Microsoft research team, has been paused, according to The Washington Times.

Waste not. This week, Starbucks announced a new program to donate unsold food to food banks at the end of each day. The program will roll out by the end of 2016.

Behind the scenes. To show its progress, Tesla invited local media to be among the first to tour the Gigafactory, battery-production facility, says VentureBeat.

One year young. Facebook's version of TimeHop turned one yesterday. The company says it now receives 60 million daily visitors, according to TechCrunch.

